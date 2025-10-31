Spherix Global Insights Launches Market Dynamix™: PD-1 Inhibition in Solid Tumors, Delivering a Comprehensive Assessment of Biosimilar and Subcutaneous PD-1 Market Dynamics Across Key Oncology Indications

EXTON, PA, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spherix Global Insights has announced the launch of its latest Market Dynamix™ service, PD-1 Inhibition in Solid Tumors (US) 2025, providing an in-depth analysis and advisory services for the evolving immuno-oncology landscape as the next wave of PD-1 biosimilars and subcutaneous (SC) formulations rapidly approach market entry.

As leading PD-1 inhibitors, including Merck’s Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and BMS’ Opdivo (nivolumab), approach loss of exclusivity, Spherix’s newest Market Dynamix™ study explores physician perceptions, anticipated prescribing shifts, and market readiness for both biosimilar and novel formulation competition within major tumor types, including non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), melanoma, renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and other top solid tumor indications.

Study Focus and Methodology

The inaugural 2025 edition of Market Dynamix™: PD-1 Inhibition in Solid Tumors will integrate quantitative insights from 100 U.S.-based oncologists with Spherix’s established market tracking and pipeline intelligence. The research will assess both current treatment algorithms and forward-looking expectations surrounding two critical developments reshaping the checkpoint inhibitor class:

Biosimilar PD-1 inhibitors (e.g., Amgen’s ABP-206 nivolumab biosimilar): Evaluating oncologist familiarity, perceived clinical equivalence, adoption intent, and expected impact on practice economics and patient access.

(e.g., Amgen’s ABP-206 nivolumab biosimilar): Evaluating oncologist familiarity, perceived clinical equivalence, adoption intent, and expected impact on practice economics and patient access. Subcutaneous PD-1 formulations (e.g., Merck’s Keytruda QLEX): Exploring attitudes toward convenience, patient and workflow advantages, and anticipated shifts in site-of-care dynamics.

The study also captures perspectives on:

PD-1 brand positioning and share forecasts over the next 12 months.

The evolving influence of biomarker testing requirements (PD-L1, MSI, TMB) on treatment selection.

Barriers and facilitators shaping uptake of new PD-1 entrants.

Future treatment preferences and unmet needs in immuno-oncology delivery.

With PD-1 inhibitors continuing to dominate immuno-oncology care, the emergence of biosimilars and SC delivery formats represents a major inflection point for manufacturers, providers, and payers. Spherix’s analysis delivers actionable intelligence and advisory services to inform commercial planning, lifecycle management, and competitive positioning across the solid tumor immunotherapy landscape. In 2026, this tracking will expand with RealTime Dynamix™: PD-1 Inhibition in Solid Tumors (US) – a quarterly series designed to keep stakeholders up to date on prescriber perceptions, competitive dynamics, and the rapidly evolving PD-1 inhibitor market. reporting cadence to keep you up to date on the evolving market.

About Market Dynamix™

Market Dynamix™ is an independent, data-driven service focused on understanding the evolving dynamics of specialty markets poised for disruption. Leveraging quantitative and qualitative research, the service evaluates current treatment approaches, unmet needs, and likely impact of pipeline agents over a three-to-five-year horizon.

About RealTime Dynamix™

RealTime Dynamix™ is an independent service providing strategic guidance through quarterly or semiannual reports, which include market trending and a fresh infusion of event-driven and variable content with each wave. The reports provide an unbiased view of the competitive landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, fueled by robust HCP primary research and our in-house team of experts.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a leading independent market intelligence and advisory firm that delivers commercial value to the global life sciences industry, across the brand lifecycle.

The seasoned team of Spherix experts provides an unbiased and holistic view of the landscape within rapidly evolving specialty markets, including dermatology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and hematology. Spherix clients stay ahead of the curve with the perspective of the extensive Spherix Physician Community.

As a trusted advisor and industry thought leader, Spherix’s unparalleled market insights and advisory services empower clients to make better decisions and unlock opportunities for growth.

To learn more about Spherix Global Insights, visit spherixglobalinsights.com or connect through LinkedIn.

For more details on Spherix’s primary market research reports and interactive dashboard offerings, visit or register here: https://clientportal.spherixglobalinsights.com

NOTICE: All company, brand or product names in this press release are trademarks of their respective holders. The findings and opinions expressed within are based on Spherix Global Insight’s analysis and do not imply a relationship with or endorsement of the companies or brands mentioned in this press release.