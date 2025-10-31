Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market to Reach USD 274.79 Billion by 2034, Fueled by Rising Innovation and Accessibility

Ottawa, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anti-inflammatory drugs market size was valued at USD 122.32 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 274.79 billion by 2034, rising at a 8.43% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research. The global anti-inflammatory drugs market is driven by increasing availability and growing innovations.

Key Takeaways

North America held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the anti-inflammatory drugs market during the forecast period.

By drug class, the anti-inflammatory biologics segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By drug class, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By treatment type, the arthritis segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By treatment type, the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the oral segment held a major revenue share of the global market in 2024.

By route of administration, the injection segment is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

By sales channel, the prescription segment held a major revenue share of the market in 2024.

By sales channel, the over-the-counter (OTC) segment is expected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period.

What are Anti-Inflammatory Drugs?

The anti-inflammatory drugs market is driven by growing advancements in drug development and incidences of chronic inflammatory diseases. The anti-inflammatory drugs refer to the medications targeting the body's inflammatory response to reduce inflammation, pain, fever, and swelling caused by any infection, disease, or injury. Therefore, they are used in the treatment of autoimmune and chronic diseases, allergies, respiratory conditions, along with pain, fever, and swelling treatment after surgeries or injuries.

What are the Major Growth Drivers in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market?

The growing incidence of autoimmune diseases is the major driver in the market. The growing lifestyle changes and obesity are increasing conditions like arthritis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), which is increasing the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, advancements in biosimilars, R&D, awareness, and availability are other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing funding and collaborations to launch and enhance the use of various anti-inflammatory drugs.

In July 2025, to advance the Gas6-mediated Anti-Inflammatory Adaptor (GAIA)-based Alzheimer’s disease therapeutics development, a successful completion of the Series B funding round by raising $42 million was announced by Illimis Therapeutics.

In July 2025, to accelerate the development and launch of oral covalent inhibitors targeting transcription factors linked to a number of inflammatory diseases, a collaboration between Matchpoint Therapeutics and Novartis was announced.

In January 2025, a collaboration valued at $1.7 billion was formed between Gilead Sciences and LEO Pharma aimed at transforming the landscape of anti-inflammatory therapeutics by developing and launching STAT6 small molecule inhibitors targeting inflammatory conditions like atopic dermatitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and asthma.



What is the Significant Challenge in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market?

The safety concerns act as the major challenge in the market. The NSAIDs, corticosteroids, and biologics consist of side effects such as kidney damage, high blood pressure, and serious infections, respectively, along with many others, which limit their use. Additionally, the high cost of biologics, risk of drug interactions, generic drug competition, and regulatory hurdles are other market challenges.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America captured the biggest revenue share of the market, due to growing incidences of chronic inflammatory diseases, which increased the demand for anti-inflammatory drugs. This increased the adoption of advanced therapies and biologics, which accelerated their innovations. At the same time, the industries enhanced their development and advancements, which were supported by various funding and investments. Additionally, the growth in R&D also enhanced the market growth.

Growth of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market in the U.S.

High Prevalence of Chronic and Autoimmune Diseases The U.S. has a rising incidence of chronic inflammatory conditions such as arthritis, asthma, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), and psoriasis. According to the CDC, over 58 million adults in the U.S. have arthritis, fueling consistent demand for anti-inflammatory medications.

Aging Population Driving Demand The expanding geriatric population is particularly prone to joint disorders and inflammation-related diseases. This demographic shift is contributing to higher prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) anti-inflammatory drug use.

Strong Market for Biologics and Targeted Therapies The U.S. is leading innovation in biologic anti-inflammatory drugs, including TNF inhibitors and IL-blockers used in conditions like rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn’s disease. Biopharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in R&D for next-generation anti-inflammatory biologics and biosimilars.





What Made the Asia Pacific Show the Fastest Growth in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market in 2024?

Asia Pacific is expected to host the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period, due to increasing conditions such as arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, etc, along with growing lifestyle changes and a geriatric population. Moreover, the industries are contributing to the growing R&D, leading to the development of new anti-inflammatory products. Furthermore, the expanding healthcare and growing digitalization are increasing the adoption and use by enhancing their availability and affordability, promoting the market growth.

Segmental Insights

Why Did the Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Segment Dominate in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market in 2024?

By drug class, the anti-inflammatory biologics segment led the market in 2024, due to its high efficacy. Moreover, it also provided targeted action, which enhanced their use. Additionally, personalized treatment options were also provided, which increased their use in diseases such as ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, etc.

By drug class, the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the predicted time. The growing inflammatory and pain conditions are increasing their demand. Furthermore, their enhanced affordability and availability are also increasing their adoption rates.

Which Treatment Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market in 2024?

By treatment, the arthritis segment held the dominating share of the market in 2024, driven by its growth in the incidence rates. At the same time, they require long-term treatment, which increased the continuous use of these drugs. Moreover, the growth in their advancements and geriatric population also contributed to their enhanced use.

By treatment, the inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) segment is expected to grow significantly during the predicted time. The growing incidences and relapses of these diseases are increasing the use of anti-inflammatory drugs for the chronic period. Moreover, their growing early diagnosis and biologics innovations are increasing their adoption rates.

What Made Oral the Dominant Segment in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market in 2024?

By route of administration, the oral segment led the global market in 2024, due to its non-invasive approach. This, in turn, enhanced the patient convenience and adherence to the treatment. Additionally, the wide availability and affordability also contributed to their increased use.

By route of administration, the injection segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the upcoming years. The growing innovations, like anti-inflammatory biosimilars or biologics, are increasing the use of injectables. Furthermore, this route is being preferred during the server or emergency conditions.

How the Prescription Segment Dominated the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market in 2024?

By sales channel, the prescription segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, driven by growth in the chronic and severe diseases. This, in turn, increased the use of advanced treatment options like corticosteroids or biologics. Additionally, they were often covered by reimbursement policies, which promoted their use.

By sales channel, the over-the-counter (OTC) segment is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the market during the upcoming years. The growing demand for pain relief products and their enhanced availability are increasing the use of these OTC drugs. Furthermore, the growing self-medication trends are also contributing to their enhanced use.

Recent Developments in the Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Market

In July 2025, Celebrex, a painkiller medicine capsule, was announced to have received USFDA approval by Zydus Lifesciences, where it will be used in the treatment of conditions like arthritis, menstrual pain, ankylosing spondylitis, and juvenile rheumatoid arthritis.

In May 2025, U.S FDA approval was received for Celecoxib Capsules in 100 mg, 200 mg, and 400 mg dosages developed by Strides Pharma Global Pte. Limited, solidifying its position in the anti-inflammatory therapeutic segment.

In May 2025, the Phase 1 clinical trial of ENV-294, which is a first-in-class anti-inflammatory small molecule used for the treatment of asthma, atopic dermatitis, and others, was announced to have been successfully completed by Enveda.



Key Players List

AbbVie Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Segments Covered in The Report

By Drug Class

Anti-inflammatory biologics

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Other drug class

By Treatment

Arthritis

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD)

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Multiple sclerosis

Other treatments



By Route of Administration

Oral

Injection

Topical

Intranasal

By Sales Channel

Prescription

Over-the-counter (OTC)

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe

Western Europe Germany Italy France Netherlands Spain Portugal Belgium Ireland UK Iceland Switzerland Poland Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

