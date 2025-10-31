IGEL Now & Next 2025 Returns to Germany, Spotlighting Digital Sovereignty, Partner Innovation, and the Future of Secure, Adaptive Endpoint Transformation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGEL, a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform™ for now and next, today announced the return of IGEL Now & Next 2025 in Frankfurt, Germany.

From November 3 to 6 at the Congress Center at Frankfurt Messe, IGEL Now & Next will unite enterprise IT leaders, policymakers, and EUC practitioners for an agenda dedicated to digital sovereignty, Zero Trust, and business resilience. The event features visionary keynotes, main stage panels, in-depth sessions in Healthcare, Finance, Government, Retail, and Manufacturing, as well as technical certification opportunities.

“IGEL Now & Next is where leaders in technology, security, and end-user computing come together to shape the next era of digital sovereignty and business resilience,” said Klaus Oestermann, CEO of IGEL. “This event is the ultimate convergence of innovation, strategy, and ecosystem partnerships, redefining the future of endpoint computing and secure work.”





Main stage panels will bring together policymakers, CIOs, and security strategists to explore the challenges and solutions for modernizing securely, achieving digital sovereignty, and enabling adaptive digital workspaces.

Partners Powering the Future of Secure Work

As part of the IGEL Ready ecosystem, leading technology partners are gathering in Frankfurt to showcase solutions that advance performance, protection, and sustainability in the digital workspace.

Contour Active Key

“Hardware security remains a cornerstone of trust,” said Stefan Leitz, Dir. Global BD & Strategic Alliances at Contour Design/Active Key. “Our collaboration with IGEL reinforces endpoint resilience from the Hygiene keyboard to the cloud.”

ControlUp

“Together with IGEL, we’re empowering IT leaders to see, manage, and optimize the hybrid workplace in real time,” said Jed Ayres, CEO, ControlUp. “This partnership unites endpoint intelligence with experience management, giving organizations the power to anticipate issues before they affect productivity and to deliver secure, seamless digital experiences for every employee, wherever they work.”

Dispersive

“Today’s distributed enterprises need an enhanced level of security and resilience,” said Rajiv Pimplaskar, CEO of Dispersive Holdings, Inc. “Our partnership with IGEL extends Dispersive’s stealth networking advantage beyond the edge to the user, ensuring a great experience, uncompromised performance, protection, and continuity across every endpoint and environment.”

eG Innovations

“eG Innovations and IGEL have forged a strong partnership as part of the IGEL Ready program, combining eG's monitoring expertise with IGEL's secure endpoint solutions,” said Renne Bots, Area Sales Manager DACH for eG Innovations. “Together, they deliver an optimized and seamless digital workspace experience for enterprises worldwide, with eG Enterprise uniquely providing unified monitoring across both IGEL environments and complex hybrid IT infrastructures.”

Lenovo

“When IGEL and Lenovo come together, it’s more than a partnership—it’s a force multiplier for secure, resilient, and future-ready IT,” said from Ian Simpson, EMEA Head of Software Sales, Lenovo. Together, they’re redefining business continuity, proving that innovation and reliability aren’t extras—they’re built in, by design.”

Liquidware

“We’re pleased to showcase support for IGEL OS at their Now & Next event in Frankfurt with our Liquidware FlexApp, enabling Windows applications to be dynamically attached via Microsoft RemoteApp and other published methods, or natively through the IGEL client-side hypervisor for Windows workloads,” said Jason E. Smith, VP of Alliances and Marketing, Liquidware. “Stratusphere UX already helps joint customers gain deep DEX visibility for IGEL OS environments, while our CommandCTRL beta extends those capabilities with real-time endpoint remediation.”

Nerdio

“Nerdio is proud to partner with IGEL in helping organizations replace legacy VDI with cloud-native solutions using Nerdio Manager on Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365,” said Joseph Landes, CRO and co-founder of Nerdio. “Together, we deliver flexible, secure and cost-optimized digital workspaces for today’s dynamic workforce.”

Netskope

“Netskope is excited to partner with IGEL in securing the modern digital workspace,” said David Willis, Vice President of Technology Alliances at Netskope. “Together, we’re helping organizations protect users, data, and applications wherever work happens and without sacrificing performance. Events like IGEL Now & Next in Frankfurt showcase the power of ecosystem partnerships to drive secure, intelligent, and flexible work experiences that reduce overall risk and cost to customers while providing a superlative user experience.”

Nutanix

“Nutanix and IGEL share a vision for secure, high-performance digital workspaces,” said Sammy Zoghlami, SVP Sales EMEA at Nutanix. “We’re delighted to support Now & Next Frankfurt, highlighting our strong collaboration with IGEL to deliver seamless desktop experiences for customers across industries like healthcare, financial services, and public sector. Together, we're helping enterprises across Europe modernize infrastructure and enable secure hybrid work.”

Parallels

“Parallels and IGEL share a commitment to empowering people to work securely from anywhere, on any device,” said Christa Quarles, CEO, Parallels. “By combining IGEL OS with Parallels RAS’s application and desktop delivery technology, we’re creating a simple, flexible, and secure approach to virtualization and endpoint management.”

Sentry Bay

“Full Protection starts at the endpoint,” said Tim Royston-Webb, CEO at Sentry Bay. “Together with IGEL, we’re ensuring AI and Malware cannot exploit an endpoint's I/O; putting the Keyboard, Screen, Camera and Mic.”

Workspot

"Partnering with IGEL, we’re simplifying secure access from IGEL-powered endpoints to high-performance cloud PCs,” said Jimmy Chang, Chief Product Officer at Workspot. “Workspot runs on any cloud—AWS, Azure, GCP—and uses just-in-time, just-enough provisioning to deliver the right CPU/GPU capacity on demand—pay only for what you use."

VNClagoon

“As open-source innovators, VNClagoon and IGEL share a conviction: security should enable digital freedom, not restrict it,” said Bernd Rodler, Chairman of the Board at VNC. “Now & Next Frankfurt brings that principle to life.”

“These important partnerships represent the heartbeat of the IGEL Ready ecosystem,” said Divya Saggar, Sr. Director, IGEL Ready. “Each of these companies brings unique innovation that helps customers create digital workspaces that are not only secure and high performing, but also sustainable and simple to manage. Together, we’re powering the future of work, securely, intelligently, and collaboratively.”

Join Us in Frankfurt

IGEL Now & Next 2025 – Frankfurt delivers a complete program of thought leadership, live demos, and networking for technology innovators and enterprise leaders shaping the future of digital work.

Register now: Now & Next Frankfurt 2025

About IGEL

IGEL, is a global leader in secure endpoint delivery, adaptive secure desktop solutions, and the IGEL Secure Endpoint OS Platform™ for now and next. It enables hybrid work, accelerates cloud adoption, and enforces Zero Trust across IT and OT environments, while delivering high performance with less complexity, cost, and risk.

The IGEL Preventative Security Model™, central to IGEL’s approach, removes attack surfaces and enforces Zero Trust principles through the IGEL Preventative Security Architecture™ — an immutable, modular design with no local data. Safeguarded by the Trusted Application Platform and supported by built-in Business Continuity, IGEL delivers operational resilience. Through the IGEL Adaptive Secure Desktop™, organizations gain role-based workspace delivery tailored to user needs while maintaining failsafe security.

By extending device lifecycles and minimizing the software footprint, IGEL delivers significant TCO savings and advances sustainability. Founded in 2001 in Bremen, Germany, IGEL operates globally, with U.S. offices and a technology ecosystem of over 100 IGEL Ready partners in more than 50 countries. Learn more at www.igel.com.

