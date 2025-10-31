Foresight VCT plc

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

31 October 2025

Appointment of Non-Executive Director

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.6R, the Board of Foresight VCT plc (the “Company”) is delighted to announce the appointment of Denise Hadgill as a non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1st November 2025.

Denise is an experienced investment manager with an extensive City based career having worked as a director and fund manager in UK equities at Schroders plc, and a managing director in fundamental equities division at BlackRock, the multinational investment company. Previously Denise was an oil analyst at Smith New Court and has a BSc Hons degree in Computer Science from Imperial College London.

In accordance with UKLR 6.4.8R, Denise Hadgill’s current and previous directorships in the past five years are disclosed below. She does not hold any shares in the Company at the date of her appointment to the Board.

Current Directorships/Partnerships Former Directorships/Partnerships (past five years) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc Smithson Investment Trust plc PG Mutual

This appointment is in accordance with the Board’s succession plans. This temporary increase in the number of Directors will facilitate the Board’s succession process over the next 7 months, after which Margaret Littlejohns, the Chair of the Board and long-standing director, will be retiring. The Board believes that this interim period of overlap will achieve a sensible balance between continuity and reinvigoration. The Board intends to revert to four directors following the AGM in 2026.

As noted in the Company’s Interim Report, the Company’s Nomination Committee recommended Patty Dimond to succeed Margaret Littlejohns as the Chair and the appointment was approved by the Board. Patty will provide valuable continuity, having already served on the Board for more than four years, with the last two years as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mrs Hadgill will be appointed as a member of the Audit, Management Engagement, Nomination and Remuneration Committees following her appointment.

There are no other matters requiring disclosure in relation to Denise Hadgill’s appointment under Listing Rule 6.4.8R (1) - (6) inclusive.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100