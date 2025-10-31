ABC arbitrage

Calendar of financial events for the year 2026





ABC arbitrage Group hereby informs you of the key dates in the financial calendar for the 2026 financial year.

Registered name of the issuer:

ABC arbitrage – 18 rue du Quatre Septembre – 75002 Paris.

Upcoming financial events Date Announcement of the 2025 annual results Tuesday 24 March 2026 2026 Annual general meeting Friday 5 June 2026 Announcement of the 2026 half-year results Tuesday 22 September 2026

N.B.: The press releases will be published on the dates at 07:00am, before the markets open.

N.B. 2: For the ex-dividend dates, please refer to the calendar on the website.

Furthermore, as for the 2025 financial year, ABC arbitrage Group has chosen not to publish any quarterly or interim information for the 2026 financial year (as a consequence of the amendments to Directive 2004/109/EC, known as the “Transparency” Directive, and in accordance with the recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on this matter (DOC-2015-03)).

