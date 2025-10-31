Sodexo - Availability of the Fiscal 2025 Universal Registration Document

Regulated Information

Availability of the Fiscal 2025 Universal Registration Document

Issy-les-Moulineaux, October 31, 2025

Sodexo’s Fiscal 2025 Universal Registration Document (URD) was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) in ESEF format on October 31, 2025.

In accordance with applicable regulations, the Universal Registration Document is available on Sodexo’s website ( www.sodexo.com > Investors > Regulated Information) and on the AMF’s website

( www.amf- france.org ).

This Universal Registration Document includes, in particular:

the statutory financial statements of Sodexo S.A. for Fiscal 2025;

the consolidated financial statements of the Group for Fiscal 2025;

the related auditors’ reports on the statutory and the consolidated financial statements as well as the special report on related-party agreements;

the management report comprises especially of information relating to corporate governance and information relating to sustainability;

information regarding internal control and risk management;

the presentation of the resolutions as well as the resolutions submitted to the Combined Shareholders Meeting of December 16, 2025;

information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors; and

information on the share buyback program.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all.

Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, Bloomberg France 40, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Sodexo Key Figures

24.1 billion euros Fiscal 2025 consolidated revenues

426,000 employees on August 31, 2025

#2 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries

80 million consumers served every day

8.3 billion euros in market capitalization

(as of October 22, 2025)

