Mountain America’s Seventh Annual Month of Caring Program Unites Communities Across Five States

SANDY, Utah, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union recently concluded its seventh annual Month of Caring program, an inspiring tradition held each September. This initiative reflects the credit union’s guiding philosophy of people helping people, a value deeply woven into its culture. Throughout the month, team members across Arizona, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, and Utah received paid time off to volunteer in their communities, lending time and talent to a wide range of charitable causes.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Month of Caring provides an opportunity for Mountain America employees to connect with their local communities and make a meaningful impact. Since its start in 2019, the initiative has grown significantly, with team members contributing more than 24,600 service hours to various charitable organizations. In 2025, team members dedicated 3,800 volunteer hours, the equivalent of 475 workdays and counting.

“Month of Caring is more than just a tradition—it’s a reflection of who we are,” said Trent Savage, chief human resources officer at Mountain America Credit Union. “Our team members genuinely care about their communities, and seeing their passion and generosity in action each year is both inspiring and humbling.”

Mountain America team members actively engaged in a wide variety of service projects during the Month of Caring. Highlights from this year’s activities include:

Preparing and serving meals at the Ronald McDonald House for families with hospitalized children.

Volunteering at a suicide awareness walk to support mental health.

Cleaning Humane Society of Utah shelter grounds and facilities to support animal adoption.

Packing backpacks for local food-insecure children at USANA Kids Eat.

Prepping food for animals, assisting with BooLights, and landscaping clean-up at Hogle Zoo.

Making bird toys and preparing hands-on education kits at Loveland Living Planet Aquarium

Photographing headstones for BillionGraves to preserve genealogical records.

Baking and delivering birthday cakes through Cake4Kids to children in foster care and group homes.

Organizing a knitted clothing drive, resulting in over 400 hats, ear warmers, scarves, and blankets donated to the homeless and hospital patients .



“At Mountain America, service is at the heart of everything we do,” said Sterling Nielsen, president and CEO at Mountain America Credit Union. “Month of Caring reminds us that when we come together to lift others, we strengthen not only our communities but also the shared sense of purpose that defines our credit union.”

The total hours served across the organization will continue to increase through the year’s end. While serving the community is encouraged during Month of Caring, team members aren’t limited to using their hours only in the month of September. This gives teams flexibility and control over when and where they utilize their service hours as well as maintaining adequate staff within branches.

To learn more about Mountain America’s community involvement, visit macu.com/newsroom.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $20 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states, and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America—guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

Federally insured by NCUA. Mountain America Federal Credit Union does business as (dba) Mountain America Credit Union.