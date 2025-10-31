China’s DNA Sequencing Market to Grow at 21.5% CAGR by 2030

Boston, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, “The Chinese Market for DNA Sequencing” is projected to grow from $1.2 billion in 2025 to $3.1 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the DNA sequencing market in mainland China, segmented by products and services, technologies, applications, end-users, and key provinces such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong. It explores market dynamics including venture capital activity, corporate investments, regulatory developments, and strategic initiatives by leading firms. The report also highlights emerging opportunities driven by AI in precision medicine and population genomics. With insights into market forecasts, macroeconomic factors, and competitive landscape, it serves as a valuable resource for stakeholders aiming to navigate and capitalize on China's rapidly evolving DNA sequencing sector.

This report is especially relevant now due to the rapid expansion of China’s DNA sequencing market, driven by national ambitions in precision medicine, large-scale population genomics initiatives, and rising cases of genetic disorders and cancer. The increasing adoption of sequencing technologies for non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), infectious disease surveillance, and agricultural biotechnology is transforming healthcare and life sciences. It also highlights the fast-paced growth of domestic firms like BGI Genomics, Novogene, and Berry Genomics, alongside advances in AI-powered sequencing, evolving regulations, and strategic partnerships that are reshaping the competitive landscape and opening new opportunities in the sector.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Government Investment and National Strategic Initiatives: China’s government supports genomics through national programs, funding, and infrastructure development. Strategic initiatives like the Precision Medicine Plan aim to integrate DNA sequencing into healthcare, boosting industry growth and innovation.

Innovation and Technological Advances Making Sequencing Affordable: Chinese companies have made sequencing more accessible by developing cost-effective platforms and improving automation. Advances in next-generation sequencing and bioinformatics have reduced costs and increased efficiency, enabling broader adoption.

Growing Demand for Precision Medicine and Oncology Genomics: The rise of personalized healthcare in China, especially in cancer treatment and rare disease diagnosis, is driving demand for DNA sequencing. Genomic data helps tailor therapies, making sequencing essential for modern medical practices.

Request a sample copy of the Chinese DNA sequencing market report.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $981.3 million Market size forecast $3.1 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.5% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Products and Services, Technology, Applications, End-Users, and Provinces Regions covered Guangdong, Beijing, Shanghai, and Other Chinese Regional Markets Market Drivers Government investment and national strategic initiatives.

Innovation and technological advances making sequencing affordable.

Growing demand for precision medicine and oncology genomics.

Interesting facts:

China has quickly become a leader in DNA sequencing. For example, the China Precision Medicine Initiative, which is federally funded, aims to sequence over 1 million genomes by 2030.

The emergence of Chinese companies like BGI Genomics and MGI Tech is driving down the cost of sequencing and presenting a challenge to global players like Illumina by deploying homegrown technologies

The increasing support from governments and institutions for genomics research and its applications are having a positive impact on the market’s growth.

The industry is witnessing the entry of startups focusing on technologies such as AI and data analytics.

Emerging startups:

Element Biosciences

Twist Bioscience

MedGenome

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the market's projected market size and growth rate?

The Chinese DNA sequencing market is projected to grow from $981.3 million in 2024 to $3.1 billion by the end of 2030 at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.

What factors are driving the growth of the market?

Technological advances in sequencing techniques and the rising applications of DNA sequencing in clinical diagnostics are driving the market’s growth.

What market segments are covered in the report?

The market is segmented by product and services, technology, application, and end-user.

Which product and services segment will be dominant through 2030?

The instruments and consumables segment will dominate the market through the end of 2030.

Which province has the largest market share?

Guangdong province has the largest market share.

Market leaders include:

ANNOROAD GENE TECHNOLOGY

AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

BURNING ROCK DX

BGI

BERRY GENOMICS

CAPITALBIO TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD.

ILLUMINA INC.

NOVOGENE CO. LTD.

OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES PLC

PACBIO

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC.

Purchase a copy of the report direct from BCC Research.

For further information on any of these reports or to make a purchase, contact info@bccresearch.com.

About BCC Research

BCC Research market research reports provide objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities. Our experienced industry analysts' goal is to help you make informed business decisions free of noise and hype.

For media inquiries, email press@bccresearch.com or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.