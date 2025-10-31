NOVARC REVEALS THE WORLD’S FIRST FULLY AUTONOMOUS TIG WELDING SOLUTION BUILT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA

VANCOUVER, CANADA, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarc Technologies Inc. (“Novarc”), a full-stack AI robotics company pioneering automated welding solutions, today unveiled SWR™ TIPTIG Autonomy , the world’s first fully autonomous TIG welding solution, at the company’s new headquarters located in Burnaby. “Unveiling AI in Welding” celebrated the company’s growth and commitment to advancing leadership in robotics, AI, and automation technologies to benefit Canada’s advanced manufacturing sector.

Participants in the speaking program included Wade Chang, Member of Parliament for Burnaby Central; Paul Choi, MLA, Parliamentary Secretary for Trade to the Minister of Jobs and Economic Growth; and, Soroush Karimzadeh, Co-founder and CEO of Novarc.

Developed through years of local innovation and supported by British Columbia’s growing technology ecosystem, SWR TIPTIG Autonomy enables key industries such as shipbuilding, nuclear, energy, and clean technology to address skilled labour shortages while improving productivity, safety, and weld quality. The technology integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver precision and consistency previously unobtainable in TIG welding which has been historically dependent on manual control by skilled welders.

“Novarc’s new AI-driven welding technology is helping Canadian manufacturers build faster and boost their productivity. PacifiCan is proud to invest in innovative companies like Novarc that are creating solutions for industries to help build a stronger Canadian economy and a better future for British Columbians,” said the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada.

"AI is transforming every part of our economy and creating new solutions to tackle challenges here at home and around the globe," said Paul Choi, Parliamentary Secretary for Trade. "Companies like Novarc and their AI powered welding technology demonstrate B.C.’s tech excellence while improving workers' safety and productivity, helping establish B.C. as a North American AI hub."

“Novarc’s new SWR TIPTIG Autonomy promises to solve challenges being voiced by multiple industry players across Canada, faced with a shortage of skilled welders. It elevates existing TIPTIG capabilities to new heights, made possible by SWR+TIPTIG’s continuous evolution, which has been driven by Novarc’s artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies,” said Soroush Karimzadeh, CEO, Novarc Technologies Inc.SWR™ TIPTIG Autonomy is the world’s first fully autonomous TIG welding solution, designed, engineered, and built entirely in British Columbia.

About Novarc Technologies:

As a proven pioneer in the field of welding automation, Novarc Technologies is a full-stack AI robotics company specializing in the design and manufacturing of automated welding solutions for challenging welding applications. Novarc’s Spool Welding Robot (SWR) is recognized by customers globally for its impact in the fabrication industry. For more information, visit novarctech.com

Attachments