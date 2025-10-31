NexusTek’s Pavle Majerle Recognized as a CRN 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTek, a top national cloud, AI, managed IT services, and cybersecurity provider, is proud to announce that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , named Pavle Majerle, Marketing Operations Leader, as a 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leader. This CRN list honors solution provider professionals who stand out for their innovative contributions to the growth and success of their organization.





The annual list spotlights rising-star executives, managers and directors who are 40 years of age or younger and already demonstrate strong leadership capabilities in their roles with solution provider organizations, including technology integrators, VARs, MSPs, MSSPs and IT consultants.

As NexusTek’s marketing leader, Pavle Majerle plays a pivotal role in supporting the company’s channel strategy and partner engagement through strategic marketing initiatives. He leads the development and execution of integrated marketing programs that elevate NexusTek’s visibility across its partner ecosystem—spanning key areas such as AI, cybersecurity, data modernization, and cloud. Pavle works closely with sales and alliance teams to create co-marketing opportunities and amplify partner value through targeted campaigns and communications. Beyond channel marketing, he drives customer acquisition and engagement by optimizing the lead lifecycle through strategic, data-driven marketing efforts that fuel NexusTek’s growth.

“Pavle’s recognition by CRN is a testament to the energy, creativity, and strategic thinking he brings to every aspect of NexusTek’s channel growth,” said Hamilton Yu, CEO of NexusTek. “His leadership has helped strengthen our partner relationships, elevate our brand, and drive measurable business impact. We’re proud to see him honored among the next generation of innovators shaping the future of the IT channel.”

“The individuals named to CRN’s 2025 Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list have set themselves apart as driven pioneers in the early stages of their IT channel journeys,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor at CRN, The Channel Company. “We celebrate their outstanding and inventive impact on their organizations and the broader IT channel. We’re excited to see how they continue to shape and strengthen the channel in the years ahead.”

The 2025 CRN Next-Gen Solution Provider Leaders list will be available online on Oct. 27 at www.CRN.com/nextgen.

NexusTek delivers end-to-end, outsourced IT management to organizations nationwide.

