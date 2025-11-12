NexusTek’s Angela Jajko Named a Finalist for CRN’s 2025 Women of the Year Awards: Rising Star of the Year

DENVER, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexusTek, a top national provider of cloud, managed IT services, and cybersecurity solutions, is proud to announce that Angela Jajko, Senior Partner Manager, has been named a finalist for CRN’s 2025 Women of the Year Awards in the Rising Star of the Year category.

Presented by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, the Women of the Year Awards shine a spotlight on women who have made significant contributions to the IT channel throughout 2025 and the organizations that support them. The Rising Star of the Year honor recognizes women who have demonstrated exceptional leadership potential, channel acumen, and impact over the past year—emerging as inspiring examples of innovation, collaboration, and success within the IT community.

This well-deserved recognition highlights Angela’s outstanding contributions and lasting impact across the technology channel. At NexusTek, she plays an instrumental role in strengthening partner relationships, enabling go-to-market success, and driving strategic growth initiatives across key focus areas including AI, cybersecurity, data modernization, and cloud. Her collaborative mindset and results-driven approach have made her a trusted partner to colleagues, clients, and peers across the industry.

“Angela’s recognition as a CRN Women of the Year finalist is a testament to her dedication, creativity, and the meaningful impact she’s making within NexusTek and across the IT channel,” said Hamilton Yu, CEO of NexusTek. “Her leadership reflects the next generation of excellence and innovation that’s driving progress throughout our industry. We couldn’t be prouder to see her honored among this incredible group of women.”

The third annual CRN Women of the Year Awards Gala will take place on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, from 7:00 to 11:00 p.m. at Gotham Hall in New York City, during the Women of the Channel Conference.

