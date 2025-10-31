Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s Earnings Release and Conference Call 3Q25

Lima, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, October 31st, 2025 – Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market that its 3Q25 Earnings Release will be published on Thursday, November 13th, 2025, after market close.

Credicorp’s webcast and conference call to discuss these results will be held on Friday, November 14th, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. Lima, Peru time and 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be hosted by the following Credicorp executives

Gianfranco Ferrari, Chief Executive Officer

Alejandro Perez Reyes, Chief Financial Officer

Francesca Raffo, Chief Innovation Officer

Cesar Rios, Chief Risk Officer

Cesar Rivera, Head of Insurance and Pensions

Rocio Benavides, Mibanco CFO

Investor Relations Team

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the listen-only webcast at the following link:

https://dpregister.com/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=10204236&linkSecurityString=10040c5080c

Callers who pre-register will receive a conference passcode and unique PIN for immediate access to the call, bypassing the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call begins.

Those unable to register may join the call by dialing:

Participant dial-in (USA/Canada toll-free): 1 844 435 0321

Participant international dial in: 1 412 317 5615

Participant Web Phone: Click Here

Conference ID: Credicorp Conference Call

A replay of the webcast will be available for one year on our Investor Relations website:

https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/past-events

Credicorp reminds you that we filed our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31st, 2024 (2024 Form 20-F) with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 25th, 2025. The 2024 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31st, 2022, 2023 and 2024 under IFRS. Our 2024 Form 20- F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website : https://credicorp.gcs-web.com/annual-materials Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our 2024 Form 20-F, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” on Credicorp’s website.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Crédito del Peru (“BCP”) and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Credicorp has a presence in Peru, Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama.

For further information, please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.