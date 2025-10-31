Springview Holdings Ltd Initiates Appeal Following Nasdaq Delisting Notice

Singapore, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As previously reported, on April 25, 2025, Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) (the “Company”) received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) regarding the Company’s failure to comply with Nasdaq Continued Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) (the “Rule”), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. A failure to comply with Rule 5550(a)(2) exists when listed securities fail to maintain a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price for the last 30 consecutive business days prior to April 25, 2025, the Company failed to meet the aforesaid requirement. Therefore, in accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company was provided 180 calendar days, or until October 22, 2025, to regain compliance with the Rule.

On October 24, 2025, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq regarding the Company’s failure to regain compliance with Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which resulted in a Staff Delisting Determination under Rule 5810(3)(A)(ii). Under the Staff Delisting Determination, the trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares will be suspended at the opening of business on November 4, 2025.

The Company has appealed Staff’s determination to a Hearings Panel (the “Panel”), pursuant to the procedures set forth in the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5800 Series. The Company has been informed that hearings are typically scheduled to occur approximately 30-45 days after the date of the hearing request. The request for a hearing must be received by the Nasdaq Hearings Department no later than 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on October 31, 2025. Although the Company will use all reasonable efforts to regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2), there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to regain compliance with that rule or will otherwise be in compliance with other Nasdaq listing criteria.

Springview Holdings Ltd (Nasdaq: SPHL) designs and constructs residential and commercial buildings in Singapore, with an operating history dating back to 2002. Springview’s projects cover four main types of work: new construction, reconstruction, additions and alterations, and other general contracting services. With a skilled team of in-house experts, the Company provides a one stop solution that fosters strong customer relationships, offering a comprehensive range of services such as design, construction, furniture customization and project management. The Company also offers post-project services, including defect repairs and maintenance, that further enhances its customer engagement and future project opportunities. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: https://ir.springviewggl.com/.

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this announcement are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies of the Company regarding the future including, without limitation, express or implied statements regarding: the expected completion of the Private Placement, the potential full exercise of the warrant and the additional proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that, while considered reasonable are inherently uncertain. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) on April 28, 2025, and the Company’s other filings with the Commission. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

