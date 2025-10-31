Purpose Investments Announces Changes to Certain Investment Funds 

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced changes to the risk ratings for certain funds that it manages.

Risk Rating Changes

Purpose has changed the risk ratings for the following funds, effective October 31, 2025:

Fund Ticker Symbol Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YGOG Medium High Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMZ Medium High AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAMD Medium-to-high High Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF APLY Medium Medium-to-high Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF BRKY Medium Medium-to-high Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAVG Medium-to-high High Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YCON Medium-to-high High META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YMET Medium Medium-to-high Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF MSFY Medium Medium-to-high Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YNET Medium Medium-to-high NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YNVD Medium-to-high High Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YPLT Medium-to-high High Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund PDIV Medium Low-to-medium Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YTSL Medium-to-high High UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YUNH Medium High

Each of these changes is a result of the standardized investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the periodic review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly offered mutual funds.

No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategies, or management of these funds as a result. The changes in the risk ratings will be reflected in each fund’s offering documents, which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $27 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

