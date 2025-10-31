Purpose Investments Announces Changes to Certain Investment Funds 

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) today announced changes to the risk ratings for certain funds that it manages.
Risk Rating Changes
Purpose has changed the risk ratings for the following funds, effective October 31, 2025:
|Fund
|Ticker Symbol
|Previous Risk Rating
|New Risk Rating
|Alphabet (GOOGL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YGOG
|Medium
|High
|Amazon (AMZN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YAMZ
|Medium
|High
|AMD (AMD) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YAMD
|Medium-to-high
|High
|Apple (AAPL) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|APLY
|Medium
|Medium-to-high
|Berkshire Hathaway (BRK) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|BRKY
|Medium
|Medium-to-high
|Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YAVG
|Medium-to-high
|High
|Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YCON
|Medium-to-high
|High
|META (META) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YMET
|Medium
|Medium-to-high
|Microsoft (MSFT) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|MSFY
|Medium
|Medium-to-high
|Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YNET
|Medium
|Medium-to-high
|NVIDIA (NVDA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YNVD
|Medium-to-high
|High
|Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YPLT
|Medium-to-high
|High
|Purpose Enhanced Dividend Fund
|PDIV
|Medium
|Low-to-medium
|Tesla (TSLA) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YTSL
|Medium-to-high
|High
|UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF
|YUNH
|Medium
|High
Each of these changes is a result of the standardized investment risk classification methodology mandated by the Canadian Securities Administrators and the periodic review by Purpose to determine the risk level of its publicly offered mutual funds.
No material changes have been made to the investment objective, strategies, or management of these funds as a result. The changes in the risk ratings will be reflected in each fund’s offering documents, which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Purpose Investments
Purpose Investments Inc. is an asset management company with over $27 billion in assets under management. Purpose has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.
For further information, please email us at info@purposeinvest.com
Media inquiries:
Keera Hart
Keera.Hart@kaiserpartners.com
905-580-1257
Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. Investment funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed; their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.