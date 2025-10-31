Grunt Style Hosts Warriors Heart “Art of War, Heart of Healing” Exhibit

San Antonio, TX, Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grunt Style has once again transformed its headquarters into a living gallery for the warfighter community. Following the acclaimed 20 Year War exhibition by Dan Blakely and Tom Amenta, hosted in partnership with the National Veterans Memorial and Museum, Grunt Style Foundation continues its mission to honor and heal those who have served by celebrating their art.

This year, Grunt Style and the Grunt Style Foundation will host Warriors Heart, a leading inpatient treatment center for veterans and first responders battling chemical dependency, alcohol abuse, and co-occurring psychological disorders related to PTSD and MTBI (mild traumatic brain injury), along with Irreverent Warriors, a suicide prevention program within the Grunt Style Foundation. Together, they present the “Art of War, Heart of Healing” exhibit, featuring original works created by Warriors Heart clients as part of their therapeutic recovery journey.

In a show of solidarity, GunBroker.com has generously opened its platform to host a live auction of these powerful, one-of-a-kind pieces—live now through November 8th.

All proceeds will be split between Warriors Heart and Irreverent Warriors, directly supporting their respective wellness and recovery programs.

“This exhibit is more than art, it’s proof of life,” said Tim Jensen, Co-Owner of Grunt Style and Chairman of the Grunt Style Foundation. “Every brushstroke tells the story of a warrior reclaiming purpose, peace, and pride.”

About Grunt Style Foundation

The Grunt Style Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing life-changing resources and support to America’s military and first responder communities. From disaster relief to mental health initiatives, the Foundation stands by its mission to ensure that no warrior fights their battles alone.

Learn more at www.gruntstylefoundation.org.

About Irreverent Warriors

Irreverent Warriors is powered by the Grunt Style Foundation (501c3) — There mission to end veteran suicide by bringing back the platoon-level camaraderie most of us lost when we hung up the uniform. www.irreverentwarriors.com

About Warriors Heart

Warriors Heart is the first and only private treatment center in the U.S. that exclusively serves active-duty military, veterans, and first responders struggling with chemical dependency, PTSD, and co-occurring psychological disorders.

Learn more at www.warriorsheart.com.

