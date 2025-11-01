Construction Expert Valerie Summers Shares Insights in HelloNation

WAXHAW, N.C., Nov. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What happens when a home renovation doesn’t finish on time? In a HelloNation article , Valerie Summers of A Dependable Construction & Remodeling, Inc. in Waxhaw, North Carolina, shares valuable advice for homeowners navigating the unpredictability of construction timelines. Her insights, featured in the HelloNation article, Lessons Learned the Hard Way: Construction Timelines, offer realistic guidance on how to better prepare for the inevitable delays that often accompany home improvement projects.

Even the most organized remodels are susceptible to setbacks caused by weather, supply chain issues, or unexpected structural complications. Summers emphasizes the importance of building in extra time from the outset. Rather than viewing a scheduled completion date as a hard deadline, treating it as a flexible target can help reduce anxiety and prevent rushed decisions as the project nears its end. Adding buffer days or weeks is especially useful when specialty materials or multiple construction phases are involved.

Homeowners are also advised to avoid planning events or travel around a firm end date. Doing so can lead to last-minute stress if timelines shift. Instead, Summers suggests maintaining open communication with contractors about possible delays and understanding their contingency plans. Contractors with experience are often able to adapt schedules and implement strategies to mitigate disruptions.

Those who acknowledge that delays are a natural part of the construction process tend to have a more positive renovation experience overall. The article, Lessons Learned the Hard Way: Construction Timelines , highlights how anticipating setbacks and allowing for schedule flexibility can prevent frustration and improve project outcomes, according to Valerie Summers of A Dependable Construction & Remodeling, Inc.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e9743462-9c13-429b-a3a6-6d21a3666517