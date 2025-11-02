Join CoinEx Pre-Token Trading: PRE_KITE





HONG KONG, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx announced the official launch of PRE_KITE on Pre-Token Trading. CoinEx Pre-Token Trading is an innovative feature that allows users to engage with popular new tokens or major events before it is officially released. By utilizing Pre-Token Trading, users can anticipate price movements, participate in pre-market activities, and gain strategic advantages in their trading approaches.



About PRE_KITE



Name: PRE_KITE

Services: Pre-minting, Spot Trading

Pre-minting time: 03:00 Oct 31, 2025 (UTC)

Pre-minting price: 0.5 USDT



Join Here: PRE_KITE

About PRE_KITE

Kite AI is a decentralized Layer 1 blockchain designed to empower AI-driven applications with a unique Proof of AI (PoAI) consensus, ensuring fair attribution and transparent rewards among agents, models, and data providers. Built to facilitate AI economies, Kite integrates blockchain technology with AI to enable seamless interactions between users, AI builders, data providers, validators, and delegators. The platform supports smart contracts, staking, governance, and module-based AI development, aiming to create a transparent, user-driven ecosystem where autonomous agents transact efficiently using its native token, KITE.

PRE_KITE is a PreToken under Pre-Token Trading for predicting the spot price of KITE, which will fluctuate based on market expectations of KITE's price movements following its listing on the Spot market. By pre-minting and trading PRE_KITE, users can predict the price movements of KITE following its listing on the spot market. The trading price of PRE_KITE does not directly affect the price of KITE, both are a reflection of market expectations.



Disclaimer

Please note that the price of the pre-token is a reflection of market expectations and can be highly volatile. CoinEx reminds all participants to carefully evaluate risks and review the full Pre-Token Trading guidelines and disclaimers before participating.

For more details on PRE_KITE and Pre-Token Trading, please visit the official CoinEx Announcements and CoinEx Help Center .

About CoinEx

Established in 2017, CoinEx is an award-winning cryptocurrency exchange designed with users in mind. Since its launch by the industry-leading mining pool ViaBTC, the platform has been one of the earliest crypto exchanges to release proof-of-reserves to protect 100% of user assets. CoinEx provides over 1400 coins, supported by professional-grade features and services, for its 10+ million users across 200+ countries and regions. CoinEx is also home to its native token, CET, incentivizing user activities while empowering its ecosystem.

To learn more about CoinEx, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Contact:

CoinEx

pr@coinex.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the sponsor. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a9d9ba0-b7cd-43fa-af44-6634535c734e