With $1 Million Raised and over 139 Million Tokens Sold Blazpay Crypto Presale is now in phase 3

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blazpay’s Crypto Presale has officially surpassed $1 million raised, marking a major milestone as it nears the final sellout of Phase 3. With 150 million BLAZ tokens sold out of 157.3 million, investors are rushing to secure their holdings at the current price of $0.009375 before the next phase pushes prices higher.

The seed phase was priced at $0.008, but even now, Blazpay is offering early buyers a rare opportunity to enter below seed-level valuation, something virtually unheard of among major crypto projects. With such a low entry point and an AI-driven ecosystem powering its growth, it’s no wonder Blazpay is being hailed as one of the Top Cryptos to Invest In and a leading contender for the Best 1000x Crypto potential in 2025.

As major projects focus on consolidation, Blazpay is seizing the spotlight with its powerful blend of AI, DeFi, and gamified engagement - creating what many call the most innovative new crypto coin on the market.

Blazpay’s Smart Ecosystem Powers the Future of Crypto Presales

Blazpay isn’t just another presale - it’s an AI-integrated financial ecosystem designed for real-world use and scalability. With audited smart contracts, 800K+ active users, and over 3 million transactions, the project has already demonstrated its ability to deliver performance and transparency.

Every element of the platform - from trading and staking to rewards and SDK integrations - has been engineered to make Blazpay a next-generation hub for crypto innovation. Its unique structure allows investors to benefit from both utility and growth, setting it apart from other new crypto coins launching in 2025.

Conversational AI - Your Personal Crypto Assistant

Blazpay’s Conversational AI acts as an intelligent assistant, offering real-time insights, market updates, and portfolio guidance. Whether you’re a new user or an experienced trader, it helps optimize decisions in volatile markets.

Unified Services - All-in-One Crypto Management

Through a single, integrated interface, Blazpay users can trade, stake, and manage DeFi assets without switching between multiple apps. This seamless experience sets a new standard in user convenience.

Multichain - Cross-Network Access Made Simple

Blazpay supports a wide range of blockchains, ensuring smooth interoperability and efficient movement of assets. Its multichain design simplifies adoption and drives long-term scalability.

Perpetual Trading - AI-Driven Market Precision

Blazpay’s AI-based perpetual trading tools empower users to execute automated, data-driven strategies 24/7. This system enables smarter decisions and higher potential returns.

SDK - Powering the Next Generation of Builders

The Blazpay SDK gives developers and enterprises the ability to integrate their own products directly into the ecosystem, expanding liquidity and fostering innovation across multiple sectors.

Gamified Rewards - Earn More by Engaging

Blazpay’s reward system transforms user participation into profit. By completing actions and engaging with the platform, users earn points, level up, and unlock yield-based incentives - fueling long-term community growth.

$5,000 Investment Scenario - Turning Early Entry Into High Returns

Investing $5,000 in the ongoing Crypto Presale at the current Phase 3 price of $0.009375 secures approximately 533,333 BLAZ tokens. When Phase 4 launches at a higher valuation, that investment could immediately be worth $6,250 - a 25% gain before listings even begin.

If Blazpay reaches its projected 2025 target of $0.10 per token, that same $5,000 investment could balloon to $53,333, demonstrating the explosive potential of one of the Top Cryptos to Invest In this year.

Price Prediction - Blazpay’s 2025 Growth Trajectory

Analysts anticipate that Blazpay could trade between $0.012 and $0.018 following Phase 4, driven by its AI utilities, audited transparency, and expanding ecosystem adoption. As one of the most promising new crypto coins in circulation, Blazpay is on track to emerge as the Best 1000x Crypto for forward-thinking investors.

Blazpay Crypto Presale Nears Completion - Final Chance Before Price Surge

With $1M raised and only 7 million tokens left before the next phase, Blazpay is entering its most critical window yet. This is the final opportunity to secure tokens below seed price and join a rapidly expanding network that’s redefining crypto participation.

The combination of AI-driven innovation, audited security, and real-world scalability places Blazpay among the Top Cryptos to Invest In for 2025. Investors seeking the next breakout project are watching closely - because once Phase 3 ends, entry prices will never be this low again.

About Blazpay

Blazpay merges AI execution, multichain access, perpetual trading, gamified engagement, and unified DeFi services into one powerful ecosystem. With over 800,000 active users and a successful Crypto Presale that has raised $1 million, it stands as one of the Best 1000x Cryptos and Top Crypto to Invest In for 2025 - combining innovation, opportunity, and community-driven growth.

