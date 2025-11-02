DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Prepares for Q4 2025 V1 Rollout After Raising Over $18 Million

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is entering the final stretch of its presale as excitement builds around the upcoming V1 protocol rollout. The project has now raised over $18 million, crossing another major milestone in its roadmap while gaining growing attention as one of the top DeFi cryptocurrencies to watch ahead of 2026.





Rapid Presale Progress

The presale continues to attract heavy demand, marking one of the strongest early-stage performances in the DeFi sector this year. More than 17,600 holders have already joined the Mutuum Finance (MUTM) community, signaling strong belief in the platform’s long-term roadmap and real-world use case.

The project is currently in Phase 6, with each token priced at $0.035. So far, over 785 million tokens have been sold, bringing this stage close to 80% completion. As investor participation grows, the next presale phase will lift the price to $0.04, followed by a confirmed launch price of $0.06.

MUTM first launched at $0.01 in Phase 1, meaning its value has already climbed by 250% through the presale stages. By the time of launch, that appreciation will reach nearly 500%, positioning early participants for potential token appreciation.

This steady, transparent price progression has helped Mutuum Finance stand out from less-organized presales in the market. Each stage has sold out faster than the one before, creating clear momentum as the project advances toward its next milestones. The combination of a rising token price, strong fundraising, and growing community engagement continues to fuel optimism that MUTM could become one of the best cryptocurrencies to watch heading into 2026.

Building a Functional DeFi Ecosystem

Mutuum Finance is developing a non-custodial lending and borrowing platform designed to make decentralized finance more efficient and reliable. The system is based on smart contracts, which handle all lending operations automatically without the need for intermediaries.

When users deposit crypto assets, they receive mtTokens, which act as yield-bearing receipts tied to their deposits. These mtTokens increase in value as borrowers repay loans, giving depositors a simple and transparent way to earn passive income. Borrowers, meanwhile, can access funds by using supported assets as collateral.

Each loan follows specific Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios that depend on the volatility of the asset being used as collateral. For example, a stable asset like USDT might have an LTV ratio of around 75%, meaning a user could borrow up to $750 worth of assets for every $1,000 in USDT they deposit. In contrast, a more volatile asset such as ETH might carry a lower LTV limit — for instance, 60% — to reduce liquidation risk.

If the collateral’s value drops below its safety threshold, a liquidation process automatically begins. This ensures the protocol remains solvent and that lenders are protected from potential losses, while borrowers have clear visibility into how much collateral they must maintain to keep their positions secure.

Security and Community Confidence

Investor trust has played a major role in driving Mutuum Finance’s strong presale results. The project successfully completed a CertiK audit, one of the most respected reviews in the blockchain industry. Mutuum earned a 90/100 Token Scan score, confirming that its smart contracts meet high standards of safety and reliability. This gives investors more confidence that the platform’s foundation is solid and that their funds are protected from common vulnerabilities.

To strengthen this further, the team launched a $50,000 bug bounty program. This program rewards security researchers who help identify and report potential issues before the mainnet goes live. It shows that the team values transparency and wants to build long-term trust through open testing and third-party involvement.

Community engagement is another key factor behind the project’s growing momentum. Mutuum Finance runs a 24-hour leaderboard, where the top daily contributor earns $500 worth of MUTM tokens. This has created a fun, competitive environment that keeps investors active and involved throughout the presale. It also adds an extra layer of openness, as every contribution and reward is visible to the community.

The platform has also made participation simple. Users can buy MUTM tokens directly with a card, skipping complicated wallet setups or token swaps. There are no purchase limits, allowing both small investors and larger participants to join easily. This accessibility has helped the presale attract a wide range of contributors — from newcomers entering crypto for the first time to experienced traders looking for their next high-potential project.

V1 Protocol Launch Confirmed for Q4 2025

Mutuum Finance is now preparing for the V1 rollout, set to launch on the Sepolia Testnet in Q4 2025. This first version of the protocol will introduce the main functional components that form the backbone of Mutuum’s lending ecosystem.

The update will include the Liquidity Pool, where users can lend or borrow assets such as ETH and USDT. These assets were chosen for their liquidity and reliability, making them ideal for early testing. mtTokens will represent deposits and automatically generate yield, while Debt Tokens will reflect borrowed balances. To maintain system stability, a Liquidator Bot will manage under-collateralized loans automatically.

Once testing is complete, the team plans to expand to additional tokens and integrate across multiple chains, setting up the foundation for large-scale adoption.

Stablecoin and Layer-2 Plans

Looking beyond the initial release, Mutuum Finance plans to launch its own USD-pegged stablecoin, backed by overcollateralized loans within the platform. The stablecoin will be minted and burned dynamically, which helps ensure long-term sustainability and balance within the system.

The team also intends to deploy on Layer-2 networks, improving scalability and lowering transaction costs. Together with planned oracle integrations — such as Chainlink price feeds — these upgrades will strengthen the protocol’s reliability and make it more competitive with top-tier DeFi projects.

What sets Mutuum Finance apart from most early-stage crypto projects is its combination of clear structure, verified security, and product readiness. It’s not just selling a concept — the team has shown consistent progress across roadmap milestones, from its audit completion to community engagement and upcoming testnet deployment.

With over $18 million raised, an audited smart-contract system, and the V1 protocol nearing launch, Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is positioning itself as one of the best new DeFi cryptos heading into 2026. Its structured presale model, utility-based design, and transparent progress have already built a strong foundation — and as Phase 6 edges toward completion, investor anticipation continues to rise.

