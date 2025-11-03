Blazpay Phase 3 AI Crypto Presale Live: Explosive Gains Await Early Buyers

PANAMA CITY, Nov. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phase 3 of the Blazpay AI Crypto Presale is officially LIVE! With 139M BLAZ tokens sold out of 157.3M available, the presale is already over 87% complete, raising $1M in early investments. This is a rare chance for investors to participate below previous seed prices at $0.009375 per token, positioning Blazpay as the Next Crypto Coin to explode and one of the Best 100x Crypto opportunities in 2025.





Blazpay is not just another token; it's a full AI-powered ecosystem that merges Conversational AI, Multichain interoperability, and gamified rewards into one seamless platform. Designed for both retail and institutional investors, it offers utilities that enhance adoption and maximize early-stage growth potential.

Phase 3 LIVE – Secure Early Access Now

Investors are moving quickly to enter Phase 3 while tokens remain below the previous seed price of $0.008. With nearly 87% of Phase 3 already sold, this presale provides a high-growth opportunity that could significantly outperform larger Layer-1 crypto projects as adoption and ecosystem engagement accelerate.





Blazpay Utilities – Why Investors Are Excited

Blazpay’s Conversational AI acts as a smart crypto assistant, offering real-time trading insights, automated strategies, and portfolio guidance to make investing both intuitive and intelligent. Its Unified Services hub allows users to manage staking, trading, and DeFi operations in a single, streamlined interface, simplifying participation across the ecosystem. With Multichain functionality, investors can transact and deploy assets across multiple blockchains without friction, increasing token utility and adoption potential. Perpetual Trading features enable leveraged trading powered by predictive AI tools, giving users 24/7 access to optimized market strategies. Additionally, the SDK empowers developers and enterprises to integrate their applications seamlessly with Blazpay, expanding ecosystem functionality and liquidity. To enhance engagement, Blazpay also offers Gamified Rewards, allowing users to earn points, tier benefits, and yield incentives by actively participating in the platform, encouraging long-term involvement and loyalty.

$2,000 Investment Scenario: Unlocking Potential Gains

Investing $2,000 at the current Phase 3 price of $0.009375 secures approximately 213,333 BLAZ tokens. Once the next price increase occurs, early investors could see immediate growth to roughly $2,666, a 33% short-term gain. Looking further ahead, if Blazpay reaches $0.10 per token by the end of 2025, this same investment could grow to $21,333, demonstrating the enormous potential of this AI crypto presale .

Price Prediction – Blazpay’s 2025 Growth Outlook

Analysts project that post-Phase 3, BLAZ tokens could trade between $0.012 and $0.015 in the short term, supported by ecosystem adoption, AI-powered utilities, and growing investor confidence. Mid-term predictions target $0.035–$0.055 as the platform scales, and long-term projections could see $0.095–$0.125, reinforcing Blazpay as one of the Best 100x Crypto opportunities to watch.





How to Buy Blazpay – Phase 3 Presale

Step 1: Visit the Official Website

Go to www.blazpay.com and navigate to the Presale section to access Phase 3.

Step 2: Connect Your Wallet

Use a compatible wallet like MetaMask, WalletConnect, or Coinbase Wallet to connect securely to the Blazpay platform.

Step 3: Select Your Purchase Amount

Choose the cryptocurrency you want to use (USDT, ETH, or BNB) and enter the number of BLAZ tokens you want to buy at the Phase 3 price of $0.009375 per token.

Step 4: Confirm the Transaction

Double-check your wallet address, transaction amount, and fees, then confirm the purchase.

Final Outlook – Phase 3 LIVE NOW

With Phase 3 nearly 87% complete and $1M already raised, Blazpay proves itself as a leading AI crypto presale of 2025. Early entry provides investors with a strategic advantage, combining low entry cost, utility-driven adoption, and gamified engagement. Those who act now can secure tokens before the next price jump, positioning themselves to capitalize on Blazpay’s explosive growth potential.





Join the Blazpay Community:

Website – https://blazpay.com

Twitter – https://x.com/blazpaylabs

Telegram – https://t.me/blazpay

Media Contact:

Contact Person: Alan Wright

Email: alan@blazpay.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Blazpay. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7f7f86ff-6075-40c7-84ce-5e761ad388bf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b7be2f2-a491-422c-a71d-f56650b385c9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cced51cd-1894-427b-83f4-3d7a2c1720e7

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/192baca8-8453-4432-90bc-8e7e224c00c7