Corbion reports the progress of its share buyback program 27 October – 31 October 2025

Corbion hereby reports the transaction details related to its share buyback program announced on 1 September 2025.

During the week of 27 October up to and including 31 October 2025 a total of 102.003 shares were repurchased at an average price of €17.6450 for a total amount of €1,799,838.05

To date, the total consideration for shares repurchased amounts to 420,203 shares representing 72.40% of the overall share buyback program.

Corbion publishes on a weekly basis every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: https://www.corbion.com/Investor-relations/shareholder-information

This overview contains detailed information on the daily amount of repurchased shares and individual share purchase transactions.

Attachment