IBA integrates Artificial Intelligence Quality Assurance into dosimetry solutions through the acquisition of PhantomX GmbH

Dosimetry portfolio strengthened with Medical Imaging QA and AI validation

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 03 November 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and a world-leading provider of quality assurance (QA) solutions, today announces the acquisition of PhantomX GmbH, expanding IBA’s portfolio in healthcare diagnostics and therapeutic systems enabling artificial intelligence (AI) quality assurance.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Paul Jahnke and Dr. Felix Schwarz, with support from Charité University Hospital in Berlin, PhantomX is a recognized leader in the development of realistic anthropomorphic phantoms. The company’s proprietary advanced quality assurance technologies are used globally for validating diagnostic and therapeutic imaging systems, as well as medical education and training. PhantomX is at the forefront of quality assurance for AI applications in medical imaging and provides tools for AI-enhanced clinical solutions.

“PhantomX’s expertise in AI validation perfectly complements IBA’s portfolio of Clinical Workflow Solutions in Radiation Therapy and Medical Imaging,” said Jean-Marc Bothy, President of IBA Dosimetry. “Together, we will accelerate innovation in our Medical Imaging Business Line with simulation and AI-driven technologies, delivering greater value to clinicians and patients worldwide.”

Dr. Paul Jahnke, one of the Founders of PhantomX, added: “This merger empowers us to bring our technology to new markets and contribute to the future of intelligent, safe, and effective medical solutions.”

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.



