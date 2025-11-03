Changes in the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp

The supervisory board of AS Ekspress Grupp has decided to appoint Liina Liiv as a new management board member starting from December 1, 2025, for a term until November 30, 2030. As of January 1, 2026, Liina Liiv will assume the duties of the group CEO. Liina Liiv's more than 15 years experience in strategic marketing, communication and business development adds value to the development of Ekspress Grupp.

The current CEO and management board member of AS Ekspress Grupp, Mari-Liis Rüütsalu, will step down from her position on 31 December 2025, when her current four-year term ends. The supervisory board of AS Ekspress Grupp thanks Mari-Liis Rüütsalu for her long-term contribution to the company's management.

Starting from December 1, 2025, the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will be as follows: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu (Chairman of the Board), Liina Liiv, Karl Anton and Rain Sarapuu. From January 1, 2026, the Management Board of AS Ekspress Grupp will again consist of three members: Liina Liiv (Chairman of the Board), Karl Anton and Rain Sarapuu.

The CV of Liina Liiv is enclosed to the stock exchange release.

