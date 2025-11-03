3 November 2025
ICG plc (the “Company”)
Board Change
Further to the announcement on 26 February 2025, the Company is pleased to confirm that Robin Lawther joined the Board on 1 November 2025. Robin will join the Nominations and Governance Committee and Remuneration Committee.
No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to the UK Listing Rules.
Contacts
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG plc
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Fiona Laffan
Corporate Affairs, ICG PLC
+44 (0) 20 3545 1510