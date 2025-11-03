Regarding UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" issue of Green Bonds and of new bonds intended for retail investors, as well as implementation of the exchange tender offer for bonds with ISIN LT0000405938

On 31 October 2025 UAB "Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos" (hereinafter, the “Company”) has successfully finished the following processes, organized by UAB FMĮ “Orion securities”:

(i) 0.419 MEUR first series, second tranche green bonds issue at yield 8%, under its EUR 100 million unsecured fixed interest note programme (hereinafter – 2025 / 2027 bonds), the base prospectus of which was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 27 May 2025 (also its first supplement on 25 August 2025); as well as

(ii) 14.346 MEUR Bonds first series, first tranche issue at 8.50% yield, under its EUR 50 million unsecured fixed-interest note programme (hereinafter – 2025 / 2026 bonds), the base prospectus of which was approved by the Bank of Lithuania on 25 August 2025.

The proceeds from the bond issues will be used to refinance the existing bonds (ISIN LT0000405938).

The issued bonds (issue date 4 November 2025) are expected to be listed on the Baltic Bond list of Nasdaq Vilnius not later than within 30 days as from the issue date.

Additional information about the issues:

2025 / 2027 bonds:

Issuer’s full name UAB „Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos“ Issuer’s short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000134439 Nominal value of one bond EUR 100,000, which may be increased in increments of EUR 1,000 Total aggregated nominal value EUR 416,000 Issue commencement date 2025-11-04 Maturity date 2027-12-13

2025 / 2026 bonds:

Issuer's full name UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos” Issuer's short name AEIB050025A Securities ISIN code LT0000135840 Nominal value of one bond EUR 1,000 Total aggregated nominal value EUR 14,346,000 Issue commencement date 2025-11-04 Maturity date 2026-12-04

On 31 October 2025, the Company also completed the exchange tender offer for bonds with ISIN LT0000405938, during which the newly issued 2025 / 2026 bonds or 2025 / 2027 bonds (depending on which bonds the investor provided its application) will be transferred to their investment accounts on 4 November 2025 / 13 December 2025.

After the completion of the above-mentioned exchange offer, the remaining nominal value of the EUR 2021 / 2025 bonds (ISIN LT0000405938) will amount to EUR 44,494,000.

FMĮ “Orion securities” acted as Arranger and Dealer on these transactions, law firm TEGOS acted as legal advisor of the transactions.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt