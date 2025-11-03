Press Release

Nokia and OneLayer partner to accelerate secure private 5G/LTE adoption for utilities

Nokia’s secure mission-critical private networks combined with OneLayer’s OT asset visibility and protection help utilities modernize grids with secure 5G/LTE.

3 November 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and OneLayer are combining Nokia’s secure mission-critical private networks with OneLayer’s OT asset management to help utilities modernize grids with secure 5G/LTE, enabling deeper device visibility, improved operational efficiency, and stronger security across private cellular networks in the growing 5G/LTE market.

The increase in private network-connected devices, especially under one roof, provides the possibility of seamless interaction between disparate parts of the network. However, it also opens the network up to emerging security vulnerabilities. Most cyberattacks are correlated with insufficient security that fails to detect or manage outside threats, with 81 percent of cyber claims in the last four years resulting from external manipulation of systems.

NetGuard Endpoint Detection and Response delivers telco-grade, real-time threat detection for the private wireless core elements, while the broader NetGuard portfolio adds security orchestration, privileged access control, and certificate management. OneLayer Bridge™ – Private 5G/LTE Security and Asset Management complements this by extending protection to utility endpoints and field assets.

Nokia’s Core Enterprise Solutions leverage Nokia’s security expertise by combining the NetGuard security suite for network and digital identity protection with OneLayer’s strength in OT edge asset management. The joint offering delivers a zero-trust approach with advanced capabilities such as asset discovery, micro-segmentation, geofencing, anomaly detection, and orchestrated mitigation, reducing attack surfaces and accelerating incident response for private cellular networks.

“This partnership marks a significant milestone in the close relationship we have developed with Nokia over the past years. We are proud to partner with a leader in private 5G/LTE solutions and to empower utility companies to leverage our combined value for mission critical networks,” said

Dave Mor, CEO, OneLayer.

“It’s important that our mission-critical network customers can deploy secure, reliable solutions across all their sites. Our collaboration with OneLayer brings additional OT and IoT visibility and zero-trust security to private LTE and 5G networks, supporting utilities on their grid modernization journey,” said Prakash Sagadopan, Head of Enterprise-Wide Area Networks, Nokia.

Nokia has a long track record of delivering reliable and resilient mission-critical network solutions to industries globally, including many large U.S. Investor-Owned Utilities, state and local, and rural municipal utilities.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

About OneLayer

OneLayer brings complete visibility, asset management, and zero trust security to all devices connected to private LTE and 5G networks. All activities are tracked to orchestrate and secure the environment. Through OneLayer's solution, enterprises get complete asset management and operational intelligence capabilities to maximize operational excellence and zero trust security to prevent cellular breaches. The platform enables enterprises to treat their private cellular network as another enterprise network without the need to be cellular experts. To learn more about OneLayer, please visit www.onelayer.com.

