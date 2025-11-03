Darktrace Appoints Suman Raju as Chief Financial Officer and Hein Hellemons as Chief Revenue Officer

Cambridge, UK, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, today announced two senior appointments to its Executive Committee: Suman Raju as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Hein Hellemons as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). As CFO, Raju will be responsible for Darktrace’s financial strategy and execution, ensuring resources and investments align to support Darktrace’s long-term financial goals. As CRO, Hellemons will lead global Sales and Solutions Engineering, helping to strengthen Darktrace’s customer and prospect engagement across its key markets and industries. As members of the Darktrace Executive Committee, Raju and Hellemons will both report to Jill Popelka, CEO.

Raju succeeds Cathy Graham, who joined Darktrace as CFO in 2020 and left the role in September. Hellemons succeeds Denise Walter, who stepped down as CRO following Darktrace’s sale to Thoma Bravo last year.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Suman and Hein to the executive team. Hein leads with a deep focus on customer excellence, and Suman brings exceptional global finance experience from high-growth software businesses. Their expertise will be critical as we continue to scale and transform,” said Jill Popelka, CEO of Darktrace. “I'm grateful to Cathy for her incredible contributions over the past five years, and we wish her success in her next chapter.”

Raju joins Darktrace with a strong track record of scaling public and private B2B enterprise SaaS companies and leading global finance organizations through periods of transformation. Most recently, he served as CFO at Ivalua, where he helped prepare the company for public markets, led strategic transactions, and drove strong growth in recurring revenue and profitability. Raju previously held CFO roles at Crownpeak Technologies and SAP Ariba, where he led international teams and supported M&A and strategic growth initiatives.

“Darktrace is at the forefront of AI innovation in cybersecurity, and I’m excited to join the team at a time of real momentum and transformation,” Raju said. “We have tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to helping us build the strong foundations that will support our next stage of sustainable growth in the U.S. and across our global markets.”

Hellemons brings a breadth of experience leading go-to-market teams at global cybersecurity and technology companies. Most recently, he served as CRO at KnowBe4, where he led global sales, marketing, customer success, and channel operations and played a key role in scaling the business. He previously held senior leadership roles at VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), and Microsoft, with a focus on enterprise sales and go-to-market strategy globally.

“What drew me to Darktrace is its best-in-class technology – AI that can detect never-before-seen threats in real time and protect organizations across their entire digital ecosystem,” Hellemons said. “As cyber threats grow, this capability has never been more critical for organizations as they seek to protect themselves and safely drive technology adoption across their enterprise. I’m excited to work with our teams to deepen our partnership with our existing customers and partners, and to expand our reach to more prospective customers as Darktrace continues on its scaling journey.”

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,300 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

