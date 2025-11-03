Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Alm. Brand A/S share buy-back program

Transactions during 27 October 2025 – 31 October 2025

On 5 March 2025, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 835.2 million, as described in company announcement no. 21/2025.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program during week number 44:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 30,960,521 16.77 519,242,441 27 October 2025 160,000 17.93 2,868,800 28 October 2025 160,000 17.99 2,878,400 29 October 2025 160,000 18.11 2,897,600 30 October 2025 160,000 18.20 2,912,000 31 October 2025 160,000 18.20 2,912,000 Total, week number 44 800,000 18.09 14,468,800 Accumulated under the program 31,760,521 16.80 533,711,241

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 36,006,217 own shares corresponding to 2.48 % of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no. +45 2025 5469

Attachments