Exosome Research Market Size to Reach USD 961.41 Million by 2034

Ottawa, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global exosome research market size was valued at USD 192.15 billion in 2024 and is anticipated to reach around USD 961.41 million by 2034, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.47% over the forecast period from 2025 to 2034. A study published by Nova One Advisor a sister firm of Precedence Research.

North America dominated the exosome research market with the revenue shares in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By product type, the reagents and kits segment held the largest market share in 2024.

By product type, the RNA/DNA extraction kits segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By application, the cancer research segment led the market with the largest revenue share in 2024.

By application, the drug delivery systems segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By workflow, the isolation segment held the highest market share in 2024.

By workflow, the microfluidics-based isolation segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

By end user, the academic & research institutes segment dominated the market in 2024.

By end user, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

What is Exosome Research?

The global exosome research market is growing; its healthcare applications of exosomes include them as a biomarker, cell-free therapeutic agents, drug delivery transporters, basic investigation for exosome kinetics, and oncology vaccines. Exosomes are produced naturally in the human body and are not susceptible to immunogenicity, which would otherwise elicit a host response. Exosomes have garnered recent attention for their potential as a drug delivery vehicle, which enhances factors such as bioavailability of cargo load, adverse effect outlines, off-target effect, and pharmacokinetics for pharmaceutical molecules.

What are the Key Drivers in the Exosome Research Market?

Exosomes are nanovesicles representing an emerging field as a new means of information exchange across various research areas. They serve as a next-generation therapeutic platform and have diagnostic roles, acting as potential carriers to deliver therapies to cells because they are rich in cargos like proteins and nucleic acids. Exosomes are found in biological fluids such as plasma, serum, urine, and saliva. This review offers a comprehensive overview of exosome biogenesis, extraction methods, and their potential applications in diagnostics, therapy, and neurodegenerative disease detection. It also highlights their importance as valuable biomedical tools and their roles in drug delivery vehicles, contributing to the growth of the exosome research market.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2025 USD 225.72 million Revenue forecast in 2033 USD 961.41million Growth rate CAGR of 17.47% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2021 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034

What are the Ongoing Trends in the Exosome Research Market?

In June 2025, Rion Aesthetics, an internationally recognized regenerative aesthetics company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had allowed an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to proceed for a Phase 1 investigator-initiated trial evaluating Purified Exosome Product injected into the dermis. The study is sponsored and independently conducted by Clinical Testing Center of Beverly Hills and is being led by Dr. John H. Joseph, a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon based in California.

In April 2025, QIAGEN N.V. announced a series of product and partnership updates designed to strengthen its portfolio for cancer genomic profiling. New QIAseq panels launched for use on next-generation sequencers to boost analysis of over 700 genes for comprehensive genomic profiling in research and clinical applications

In July 2025, Exosome Diagnostics Inc., a leader in the liquid biopsy market, announced the close of its $30 million Series C financing, led by insiders, Tiger Partners and Forbion Capital Partners. Blue Ridge Capital, NGN Capital, Arcus Ventures, b-to-v Partners, CD Ventures, and others participated in the round, which was oversubscribed.



What is the Emerging Challenge in the Exosome Research Market?

A requirement for greater initial spending in research, multifaceted and ineffective cell detachment technology, government obstacles, and the need for standardization and skilled labor are creating significant limitations in the overall exosome research market growth.

Regional Analysis

Why did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

By capturing a major share, North America registered dominance in the market in 2024 a well-established medical care substructure, substantial R&D spending, the strong presence of key market players, and favorable government initiatives and reimbursement guidelines. North America is a hub of many healthcare organizations in the sequencing field, including Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Agilent Technologies. Growing government initiative, for instance, in October 2025, GeneDx announced the first U.S. national genomic newborn screening initiative launched with $14.4 million NIH award.

How did the Asia Pacific Grow Notably in the Market in 2024?

During 2025-2034, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR in the exosome research market as many emerging Asian economies, including Indonesia, India, and the Philippines, are expected to experience strong growth driven by vigorous domestic investment. The region cooperatively outperformed global growth prospects and cemented its role as a leading contributor to the biosphere economy. Growing spend in research and technology, for instance, South Korea’s Korea Drug Development Fund (KDDF) has committed US$1.6 billion to over 1,200 projects by 2030

Segmental Insights

By product type analysis

Which Product Type Led the Exosome Research Market in 2024?

The reagents and kits segment accounted for the dominating share of the market in 2024, as profitable exome capture kits offer a significantly effective way to sequence a select region of the genome at very high precision. It offers scientists the capabilities to use sequencing and analysis resources more predominantly by focusing on the most relevant share of the genome.

Whereas the RNA/DNA extraction kits segment is predicted to register rapid expansion in the coming era, as DNA and RNA support to facilitate tailor-made health management decisions in medical practice most inclusively. These kits are usually designed to extract RNA from specific sample types (such as blood, tissue, or plant) and are further categorized. These kits are designed to effectively eliminate contaminants such as proteins, lipids, salts, and PCR inhibitors.

By application analysis

How did the Cancer Research Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the cancer research segment captured the biggest share of the exosome research market as cancer exome sequencing enables scientists to assess only coding regions, which often contain alterations that affect tumor development. Using NGS technology gives investigators more inclusive data and more detection power than achieved through PCR.

Although the drug delivery systems segment will expand fastest during 2025-2034, as exosomes show exclusive biocompatibility, low immunogenicity, and lower toxicity. Furthermore, exosomes are designed and tailored to enhance targeting effectiveness, cargo loading capacity, and stability, creating the way for targeted medicine and accurate therapy. An exosome-based delivery system has specifically advantages, like safety, specificity, and stability.

By workflow analysis

Which Type of Workflow Dominated the Exosome Research Market in 2024?

The isolation segment captured the largest share of the market in 2024 as appropriate isolation eliminates impurities such as RNA, proteins, lipids, and other cellular debris that interfere with subsequent enzymatic reactions. This is significant for generating clean and reliable sequencing information. Effective isolation protocols, particularly those involving appropriate sample handling and storage, support to prevent the degradation of DNA by nucleases.

On the other hand, the microfluidics-based isolation segment will expand rapidly as microfluidic-based exosome separation has been reported to be rapid and more efficient than conventional techniques because of the various forces generated by electric and acoustic fields and hydrodynamic forces. Different microfluidic devices that utilize dielectrophoretic (DEP) forces have been industrialized to capture and isolate exosomes.

By application analysis

Why did the Vaccine Manufacturing Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The vaccine manufacturing segment accounted for a dominant share of the Exosome Research Market in 2024, as the broader acceptance of microcarriers provides a high-surface-area platform for anchoring-driven cells, enabling greater cell densities and volumes of vaccine to be manufactured in a limited time compared to conventional strategies. The exploration of SUBs is enabling many benefits for vaccine manufacturing with the lower risk of contamination, omission of sterilization and cleaning steps, and radically lowering the turnaround time in the production batches.

However, the cell therapy & regenerative medicine segment is estimated to witness rapid expansion as scientists are actively involved in the advancement of stimuli-responsive microcarriers, such as magnetic or electroactive, that can be accomplished externally, along with the application of xeno-free and biodegradable materials for prolonged compatibility and safety. Furthermore, the sector is leveraging the mixture of microcarriers into 3D bioprinting and injectable formulations for possible delivery.

By end-user analysis

How did the Academic and Research Institutes Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

The academic & research institutes segment held the biggest share of the exosome research market in 2024, as academic centers are instrumental in the discovery of new disease-causing variants and genes, particularly for rare Mendelian disorders and multifaceted traits. Academic institutions drive large-scale, population-based research that generates massive amounts of information.

On the other hand, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment will expand fastest as exosome research enables the identification of disease-causing mutations, drives the discovery of novel therapeutic targets, and offers the basis for targeted treatment plans. Additionally, it aids in the advancement of more efficient drugs with lower adverse effects.

Top Companies in the Exosome Research Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Techne Corporation

System Biosciences (SBI)

QIAGEN

NanoView Biosciences

Miltenyi Biotec

Danaher Corporation

Exosome Diagnostics

Lonza

Norgen Biotek Corp

Malvern Panalytical

NanoFCM

Creative Biolabs

AMS Biotechnology

Evox Therapeutics

HansaBioMed Life Sciences

Diagenode

Exosomics

Aruna Bio

Labcorp Drug Development

What are the Recent Developments in the Exosome Research Market?

In October 2025, as per DelveInsight’s assessment, globally, the Exosomes pipeline constitutes 80+ key companies continuously working towards developing 100+ Exosomes treatment therapies, analysis of Clinical Trials, Therapies, Mechanism of Action, Route of Administration, and Developments analyzes DelveInsight.

In August 2025, mdxhealth signed a definitive agreement to acquire Exosome Diagnostics, Inc. from Bio-Techne, including the ExoDx Prostate (EPI) test, a CLIA-certified clinical laboratory, and related assets. Total consideration for the acquisition is $15 million, with $5 million in stock paid at closing and $2.5 million to be paid annually over the following 4 years, with 50% in cash and 50% in cash or stock at MDXHealth’s discretion.

By Product Type

Instruments Ultracentrifuges Nanoparticle Tracking Analyzers Flow Cytometers Others

Reagents & Kits Isolation Kits Labeling & Detection Kits RNA/DNA Extraction Kits Antibodies Others

Software Tools & Platforms Services Custom Isolation Services Exosome Profiling Services Exosome Engineering Services Others





By Application

Cancer Research

Neurodegenerative Disease Research

Cardiovascular Disease Research

Infectious Disease Research

Drug Delivery Systems

Biomarker Discovery

Others



By Workflow

Isolation Ultracentrifugation Size-exclusion Chromatography Immunoaffinity Capture Microfluidics-based Isolation Precipitation Others

Characterization NTA (Nanoparticle Tracking Analysis) Western Blotting Electron Microscopy DLS (Dynamic Light Scattering) ELISA Others

Profiling Proteomics Genomics Lipidomics Others





By End User

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Hospitals

CROs & CDMOs

Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)



