Atos inaugurates new Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Management Operations Center in Seville

The company expands its global network of interconnected SOCs and reinforces its commitment to cybersecurity and technological innovation in Spain.

The SOC network offers advanced cybersecurity services through proactive monitoring, early detection of cyberattacks, analysis, response and incident management — ensuring client trust.

Atos Modern Security Operations Center (MSOC) stands out for its adaptability and flexibility to the specific needs of each client, providing advanced and scalable solutions.

This strategic facility includes crisis rooms, continuous monitoring areas, cybersecurity labs for IT, OT, and IoT, and a dedicated cybersecurity training center — all essential to the continuous development of top national talents.

This MSOC is creating a new cybersecurity environment that leverages state-of-the-art technology.

Paris, France & Madrid, Spain – November 3, 2025 - Atos, a global leader of AI-powered digital transformation, today announces that its state-of-the-art Modern Security Operations Center (MSOC) was inaugurated in Seville on October 31 during a ceremony chaired by Jorge Paradela, Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines of the Regional Government of Andalusia, Spain.

The Andalusian Minister of Industry, Energy and Mines and President of the Andalusian Digital Agency (ADA), Jorge Paradela, highlighted that “the future of cybersecurity in Andalusia lies in consolidating an ecosystem that combines the institutional strength of the Andalusian Digital Agency, the technical excellence of our professionals, and private-sector innovation.”

Jorge Paradela thanked Atos for its commitment to Andalusia, describing it as “a step forward in consolidating the Andalusian region as a national and international benchmark in digital protection, innovation, and public-private collaboration, while strengthening our collective capabilities, fostering local talent, and multiplying opportunities for innovation.” He added that this path is guided by the Andalusian Cybersecurity Strategy.

The new Atos MSOC delivers advanced services in monitoring, analytics, incident response and technology infrastructure management. Already in service for several months and operating 24/7/365, the MSOC addresses the growing complexity of threats and technological challenges.

A strategic center serving leading clients

Atos’ MSOC is a strategic operations hub, delivering high-capacity, efficient Managed Detection and Response and SOC services, as part of Atos’ global SOC network, becoming its 18th facility worldwide. This opening is testament to Atos’ commitment to digital security, innovation, operational excellence and investment in Iberia.

A new cybersecurity environment

As part of its ongoing evolution strategy, the MSOC is developing a new cybersecurity ecosystem designed to enhance prediction, detection and response capabilities against advanced threats.

As part of this evolution, the Seville center will leverage:

Atos-curated and generated threat intelligence delivered through the Atos Threat Intelligence Sharing Platform;

Centrally managed and tuned detections, threat hunting and automation playbooks;

As well as an AI-powered Virtual SOC Analyst.





According to Arancha Jiménez, VP of Cybersecurity at Atos Iberia, “The integration of the latest Atos innovations of which autonomous AI agents into SOC operations represents a significant step forward. At the Seville center, this technology enhances analytical efficiency and strengthens our real-time response capabilities to cyberthreats.”

She added, “This center marks a decisive step in our commitment to innovation and continuous improvement for our clients — enabling faster, more effective anticipation and response to incidents, and helping them prioritize resources through secure, reliable, and adaptive solutions.”

This approach allows Atos to strengthen client protection, cybersecurity being key to business trust and continuity.

Note to editors – Atos Group’s cybersecurity products and services

As a global cybersecurity leader with more than 6,500 experts and 2,500 cybersecurity patents, Atos Group helps organizations navigate the evolving threat landscape with end-to-end, AI-powered security—enabling their pursuit of digital sovereignty and trust.

Under its Eviden brand, the Group offers a sovereign portfolio of cybersecurity products built on three complementary areas of expertise: data encryption, identity and access management, and digital identity. Developed and manufactured in Europe, these products comply with the highest European certification standards to safeguard sensitive data, secure digital access and protect the identities across users, systems, and connected devices.

Cybersecurity services, delivered under the Atos brand, offer an integrated blend of strategic consulting, solution integration and continuous managed security services – spanning the entire security lifecycle. With a global network of 18 security operations centers (SOCs) processing more than 31 billion security events per day and serving over 2,000 trusted customers, Atos delivers a proactive, globally informed approach to securing operations. Its teams operate with deep industry expertise across all sectors, ensuring robust data protection, regulatory compliance, and business continuity worldwide.

