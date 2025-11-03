Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 to 31 October, 2025:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|128,220
|1,565,319,040
|27 October 2025
|600
|13,265.8833
|7,959,530
|28 October 2025
|625
|13,458.3840
|8,411,490
|29 October 2025
|625
|13,863.1040
|8,664,440
|30 October 2025
|600
|13,634.9561
|8,180,974
|31 October 2025
|600
|13,392.9333
|8,035,760
|Total 27-31 October 2025
|3,050
|41,252,194
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program
|40,801
|538,506,144
|Accumulated under the program
|131,270
|1,606,571,234
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
| Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation)
|726,374
|8,964,358,189
|27 October 2025
|3,006
|13,321.2375
|40,043,640
|28 October 2025
|3,132
|13,518.3541
|42,339,485
|29 October 2025
|3,132
|13,918.4866
|43,592,700
|30 October 2025
|3,006
|13,610.1281
|40,912,045
|31 October 2025
|3,006
|13,418.2302
|40,335,200
|Total 27-31 October 2025
|15,282
|207,223,070
|Bought from the Foundation*
|1,999
|13,560.0279
|27,106,496
|Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation)
|231,190
|3,066,755,101
|Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation)
|743,655
|9,198,687,755
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 131,270 A shares and 843,456 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.16% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 3 November, 2025
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521
