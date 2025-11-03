Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

Announcement





On 5 February 2025, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 14.4bn (around USD 2bn) to be executed over a period of 12 months. The second phase of the share buy-back program will run from 11 August 2025 up to 4 February 2026. The shares to be acquired will be limited to a total market value of DKK 7.2 billion (around USD 1.1 billion).



The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 27 to 31 October, 2025:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 128,220 1,565,319,040 27 October 2025 600 13,265.8833 7,959,530 28 October 2025 625 13,458.3840 8,411,490 29 October 2025 625 13,863.1040 8,664,440 30 October 2025 600 13,634.9561 8,180,974 31 October 2025 600 13,392.9333 8,035,760 Total 27-31 October 2025 3,050 41,252,194 Accumulated in the second phase of the program 40,801 538,506,144 Accumulated under the program 131,270 1,606,571,234 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and the Foundation) 726,374 8,964,358,189 27 October 2025 3,006 13,321.2375 40,043,640 28 October 2025 3,132 13,518.3541 42,339,485 29 October 2025 3,132 13,918.4866 43,592,700 30 October 2025 3,006 13,610.1281 40,912,045 31 October 2025 3,006 13,418.2302 40,335,200 Total 27-31 October 2025 15,282 207,223,070 Bought from the Foundation* 1,999 13,560.0279 27,106,496 Accumulated in the second phase of the program (market and the Foundation) 231,190 3,066,755,101 Accumulated under the program (market and the Foundation) 743,655 9,198,687,755

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.



With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 131,270 A shares and 843,456 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 6.16% of the share capital.

Copenhagen, 3 November, 2025

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Lov, tel. +45 6114 1521





