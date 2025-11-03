KBR Joint Venture Brown & Root Industrial Services to Acquire Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT)

HOUSTON, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today that its joint venture, Brown & Root Industrial Services, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Specialty Welding and Turnarounds (SWAT), a leading provider of turnaround, cooling tower, and industrial catalyst services. This strategic acquisition will create one of the largest specialty welding and turnaround service providers in North America.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Gonzales, Louisiana, SWAT delivers critical industrial solutions to blue-chip customers across the refinery, petrochemical, and renewables sectors. With operations in 22 states and a network of 32,000 highly skilled professionals, SWAT brings deep expertise and a strong safety culture to every project.

“We’re proud to join forces with SWAT, a highly respected leader in the space,” said Andy Dupuy, CEO of Brown & Root Industrial Services. “This strategic acquisition strengthens our position as a critical partner to our customers, empowering us to meet growing demand driven by skilled labor shortages, advancing equipment complexity, and the increasing need for cost-efficiency and reliability across key industrial end markets.”

“The addition of SWAT expands Brown and Root Industrial Services' capabilities and exposure to the OpEx market across energy security assets, delivering highly valued, specialty solutions to customers’ critical assets,” said Stuart Bradie, KBR President and Chief Executive Officer. “The acquisition expands Brown & Root Industrial Services’ customer base and end‑market exposure, particularly in the refinery and renewables sectors, and unlocks new cross‑selling opportunities. It also strengthens the financial profile of the business and is expected to generate operational efficiencies.”

“This transformational acquisition reflects our disciplined approach to executing high-impact combinations that scale platform investments and establish market leaders in critical sectors,” said Ante Kusurin, Partner at One Equity Partners. “By combining their complementary strengths these companies are positioned to operate as a unified industry leader, deliver enhanced value to customers, and drive long-term growth for the combined business.”

“Brown & Root Industrial Services’ proven reliability and outstanding safety record further reinforce its position as the ideal long-term partner for our business,” said Shane Bellanger, CEO of Specialty Welding and Turnarounds. “Together, we offer a broader suite of capabilities and a truly comprehensive industrial services platform that enables customers to consolidate vendors, reduce administrative complexity, and streamline project execution with confidence.”

About KBR

We deliver science, technology and engineering solutions to governments and companies around the world. KBR employs approximately 37,000 people worldwide with customers in more than 80 countries and operations in over 29 countries. KBR is proud to work with its customers across the globe to provide technology, value-added services, and long-term operations and maintenance services to ensure consistent delivery with predictable results. At KBR, We Deliver.

Visit www.kbr.com

Forward Looking Statements

The statements in this press release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding future financial performance, the anticipated benefits of Brown & Root Industrial Services' acquisition of SWAT and expectations regarding operational efficiencies and growth opportunities, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are beyond the company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those set forth in the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, any subsequent Form 10-Qs and 8-Ks and other U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which discuss some of the important risks, uncertainties and assumptions that the company has identified that may affect its business, results of operations and financial condition. Due to such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

