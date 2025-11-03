Toobit Rolls Out Upgraded Launchpad with Exclusive Presale for Idle Tribe Era (ITE)





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today introduces Toobit Launchpad, the newly upgraded Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) platform.

Evolving from the successful Speed Zone, Toobit Launchpad offers traders exclusive, early access to promising, rigorously vetted blockchain projects with enhanced security and investment options.

Key features of Toobit Launchpad include:

3-day price protection : All Launchpad projects feature a 3-day price protection policy, offering investors a full refund of their subscription amount if the token's market price falls below the sale price within 72 hours of listing.

: All Launchpad projects feature a 3-day price protection policy, offering investors a full refund of their subscription amount if the token's market price falls below the sale price within 72 hours of listing. Access to quality projects : The platform provides early exposure to hand-picked crypto projects with strong fundamentals and growth potential.

: The platform provides early exposure to hand-picked crypto projects with strong fundamentals and growth potential. Flexible participation: Public sales are open to all eligible traders with multiple payment options (USDT, BTC, ETH, and others) and custom rules set per project to cater to diverse investor needs.



Kicking off the new platform, Toobit will host the exclusive presale for the highly-anticipated GameFi project, Idle Tribe Era (ITE), which will take place from November 10, 2025, 8:00 AM (UTC) to November 11, 2025, 6:00 AM (UTC).

ITE is a blockchain-based strategy game that combines relaxing idle gameplay with deep economic mechanics. Players build and manage their tribes, explore lands, and collect resources. All game assets, from heroes to resources, function as tradable NFTs on the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), ensuring that a player's time and triumphs translate directly into secure, real-world value.

"The launch of Toobit Launchpad marks a step to connect our community with the most promising projects in the blockchain space," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "By upgrading our platform and kicking off with the ITE presale, we are enhancing user safety with features like our 3-day price protection while simultaneously providing unparalleled access to high-quality, early-stage investment opportunities."

The Toobit Launchpad upgrade directly addresses the high investor demand for vetted, early-stage digital assets in 2025. Market analysis shows capital returning to IEOs for the critical security and trust provided by exchange vetting.

With the underlying GameFi sector projected to grow from $21.91 billion in 2025 to over $120 billion by 2032, securing an early presale slot on a trusted platform offers traders a high-value opportunity for returns while minimizing risk.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

