Toobit's Award-Winning 2025: Defining Excellence in Derivatives, Compliance, and Global Expansion





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year 2025 marked a pivotal period for Toobit, during which the exchange repositioned itself not only as a high-performance derivatives hub, but also as a forward-looking entity actively pursuing global regulatory integration and institutional-level security.

This trajectory involved a calculated move to equip traders with maximum leverage capabilities while establishing a robust foundation of trust, proactive compliance, and enterprise-grade safeguards essential for attracting institutional confidence and securing regional market access.

Operations during this period focused heavily on delivering cutting-edge tools and user-first innovations designed to give traders a competitive advantage. This was underpinned by an emphasis on verifiable security through external audits, reliable trading infrastructure, and competitive fee structures.

Key Achievements

The 2025 strategy was defined by three primary successes.

First, Toobit demonstrated regulatory foresight and advanced security by acquiring the Polish Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license for European compliance (anticipating MiCA), integrating institutional-grade Fireblocks custody, and establishing the $50 million Shield Fund as a financial safeguard.

Second, the exchange committed deeply to derivatives innovation and precision. This culminated in the introduction of up to 200x leverage on key perpetual contracts. This expansion was paired with the integration of TradingView and the launch of the Futures Best Bid Offer (BBO) feature, ensuring traders handling amplified positions had access to professional analytics and exchange-grade speed.

Third, Toobit achieved validation of its strategy by winning Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year at the Hedgeweek Global Digital Assets Awards 2025, a major accolade decided by industry professionals and institutional players. Furthermore, it secured the titles of Best CEX User Interface and Best CEX Educational Platform at the Blockchain Life Awards 2025, decided by public community voting.

It also won the titles of Best New Cryptocurrency Exchange and Best for Derivatives at the WeMoney Cryptocurrency Awards 2025, along with Best Crypto Exchange MENA 2025 at the World Business Outlook Awards. These awards confirm the exchange’s success in establishing world-class infrastructure and growing its presence across both institutional and retail markets globally.

These achievements represent a targeted alignment toward fulfilling the needs of derivatives traders who demand both technical certainty and comprehensive market intelligence, confirming the exchange's maturation in the professional trading sector.

The Foundation of Trust: Regulatory Milestones and Security Framework

Proactive Regulation: Securing the European Gateway

Toobit placed regulatory alignment at the forefront of its 2025 objectives. The successful acquisition of the VASP registration in Poland, granted by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF), served as the cornerstone of this strategy.

The VASP registration process was rigorous, necessitating a thorough assessment of Toobit’s Anti-Money Laundering (AML) measures and Know-Your-Customer (KYC) processes. The exchange confirmed that these internal systems were found to align with the latest financial standards within the European Union.

This commitment is a proactive foundation for operating within a regulated framework. With the European Union preparing for the implementation of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, securing the Polish VASP license positions Toobit ahead in regulatory compliance. By meeting and exceeding required standards early, the exchange provides stability and confidence for its traders across the continent as the regulatory environment matures.

Security and Compliance Fortification: Setting the Industry Standard

Toobit’s commitment to security goes beyond standard protection, focusing on verifiable third-party validation and proactive compliance with global AML standards. This multi-layered strategy, termed Bee-Safe technology, was bolstered in 2025 by three key initiatives:

1. External Security Validation and Assurance

To ensure system integrity and build maximum user trust, Toobit subjected its core systems to rigorous external auditing and continuous monitoring:

Hacken audit: Toobit successfully completed two comprehensive gray-box penetration tests conducted by Hacken on its iOS and Android mobile applications. The Web3 cybersecurity auditor identified all vulnerabilities, and Toobit immediately mitigated them to fully validate its robust defenses.



SlowMist full-suite testing: Toobit further reinforced its defenses by completing a full-suite security engagement with SlowMist, a leading blockchain security firm. This comprehensive audit covered multiple layers, including penetration testing of the exchange's core services, to ensure the highest standard of defense against sophisticated Web3 attacks.



Beosin & Elliptic partnerships: Toobit formed partnerships with two leading blockchain intelligence firms.

The collaboration with Beosin strengthened overall Web3 compliance and transaction security.

The partnership with Elliptic integrated its suite of institutional-grade tools to streamline real-time AML compliance screening and cross-chain transaction monitoring.



Fireblocks integration: Toobit upgraded its digital asset protection to an institutional standard by integrating with Fireblocks, an enterprise custody and settlement entity. This move leverages Fireblocks' industry-leading Multi-Party Computation (MPC) technology to secure Toobit's core digital asset custody environment, ensuring assets are safeguarded by distributing private keys into multiple independent shares to eliminate a single point of failure.

2. Financial Safeguard

Toobit launched its $50 million Shield Fund, a proactive risk reserve fully financed by the exchange. The fund provides automatic protection for all traders against losses resulting from internal technical or security failures on the exchange, ensuring a robust safety net for assets held, staked, or traded. To ensure full transparency of the fund's total value, a live, 24/7 public dashboard was provided.

3. Global Travel Rule Compliance

To align with FATF guidelines and secure compliant cross-border transfers, Toobit joined key Travel Rule alliances:

VerifyVASP membership: Toobit strengthened its regulatory readiness by obtaining VerifyVASP membership, solidifying its ability to comply with global data sharing mandates and mitigating counterparty risks during virtual asset transfers.



CODE Travel Rule Alliance integration: Toobit also integrated with Bithumb through the CODE Travel Rule Alliance. This facilitates secure and compliant transfers with major Korean exchanges by adhering to strict Travel Rule standards, ensuring that large transfers meet international regulatory requirements and reducing friction in asset movement.

This combination of external audits, real-time AML intelligence, and multi-protocol Travel Rule compliance establishes a security framework designed for institutional confidence and differentiates Toobit as a leader in user asset protection and regulatory diligence.

Derivatives Ecosystem and Advanced Product Innovation

Expanding the Derivatives Frontier and Contract Diversity

Toobit enhanced its core trading products by focusing on increasing both leverage and contract diversity to serve a broader range of traders.

Product Launches

Toobit introduced several new asset classes and contract types to give traders more control and risk management options:

USDC-M Perpetual Contracts: This launch introduced a stablecoin alternative for collateral and settlement using USDC, providing traders with a clearer risk profile and hedging against potential USDT volatility.



FX Futures: Toobit broadened its asset class appeal by launching FX Futures with the new EURUSDT pair, allowing traders to speculate on major foreign exchange movements.



Event Contracts: Designed to appeal to a wider audience, Toobit launched Event Contracts, providing traders with a straightforward tool to benefit from price swings with a transparent and capped maximum potential loss.



Shariah Compliant Islamic Account: Toobit announced the development of a Shariah-Compliant Islamic Account for Muslim traders. This move offers a Riba-free spot trading environment by excluding margin and futures trading to align strictly with Islamic finance principles.



Enhanced Leverage

In addition to launching new products, Toobit enhanced its existing offerings by expanding its advanced trading tools, introducing up to 200x leverage for its BTCUSDT and XAUTUSDT perpetual contracts. This offers experienced traders unprecedented flexibility and control in fast-moving markets.

Integration of Professional Tools and Infrastructure Optimization

Recognizing the need for institutional-grade precision, Toobit focused on integrating advanced tools throughout 2025.

Toobit Synapse: The exchange launched Toobit Synapse, an AI-powered tool leveraging the Claude model to process real-time market data, regulatory shifts, and social sentiment. Synapse provides traders with automated analysis and actionable, concise strategies, democratizing the caliber of market intelligence once reserved for institutional investors.



AI Copy Trading: Toobit pioneered the launch of multi-model AI Copy Trading, combining the analytical power of multiple AI engines (including DeepSeek, Claude, Gemini, and Grok) into a single, cohesive trading core. This new feature provides traders with zero-maintenance, high-frequency, expert-level trading strategies that automatically optimize performance based on live market dynamics.



CCXT integration: Toobit achieved full integration with the CryptoCurrency eXchange Trading Library (CCXT), the world's most widely adopted open-source library for quantitative and algorithmic trading. This connection instantly opens Toobit to over 100,000 algorithmic traders and developers, enabling simplified multi-exchange strategies like arbitrage and providing advanced data for backtesting.



Altrady integration: Toobit enhanced trading automation by integrating with Altrady, a comprehensive all-in-one crypto trading terminal. This partnership equips traders with professional-grade tools like Grid Bots, Signal Bots, simultaneous Trailing Take Profit and Stop Loss orders, and unified portfolio management across multiple exchange accounts.



TradingView integration: The integration of TradingView, a globally recognized professional charting and analytics platform, directly into the Toobit ecosystem streamlines the analysis and execution workflow for high-volume traders.

Futures Best Bid Offer (BBO) feature: The new BBO feature was introduced on futures contracts to enable lightning-fast execution by allowing traders to automatically set their limit price to match the best current price levels in the order book, essential for high-frequency trading.



TON integration: Operational efficiency was also enhanced through infrastructure optimization. Toobit integrated The Open Network (TON), allowing for faster and substantially cheaper USDT transactions. By enabling low-friction capital movement, Toobit reduces the effective operational cost for high-frequency derivatives traders.



Copy Trading Trial Funds: To remove the barrier of initial capital risk, Toobit launched Copy Trading Trial Funds. This feature allows all traders to engage in real-time copy trading using funds provided by Toobit, offering a zero-risk learning environment.



Upgraded Launchpad: Evolving from its previous Speed Zone, Toobit rolled out Launchpad, an upgraded Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) venue. The new Launchpad offers exclusive, early access to promising, vetted projects and features a critical 3-day price protection policy, offering investors a full refund if the token's market price falls below the sale price within 72 hours of listing.



Competitive Advantages and Market Differentiators

The Unique Edge in Risk Management

One of the most valuable, yet often overlooked, technical advantages offered by Toobit in 2025 was its unique risk management tool: the calculated, fee-inclusive break even price display.

The exchange provides active traders with the exact price at which their open position becomes profitable, adjusting the entry price to account for all transaction costs, including the fees paid to open the position and the fees that will be incurred upon closing it.

This level of precision is essential, especially for traders utilizing up to 200x leverage, where tiny fee differences are amplified into major P&L discrepancies. By removing the manual, error-prone step of calculating fees, Toobit provides traders with instant, actionable clarity, enabling truly informed and confident risk management.

Competitive Spot Fee Structure

In terms of spot trading costs, Toobit reduced its fees in 2025. Following a major fee optimization on February 1, 2025, spot traders received at least a 50% discount on new trades, with a focus on higher discounts for Maker orders and VIP traders.

VIP Trial Pass Program

To make premium trading accessible, Toobit launched the VIP Trial Pass program. This allows all traders to temporarily upgrade their accounts and enjoy premium VIP-level benefits, including lower trading fees and access to exclusive services, without meeting the standard qualification requirements.

Comprehensive Ecosystem of Financial Services

Toobit expanded its non-trading services in 2025, building a comprehensive financial ecosystem for all users:

New financial products: The exchange launched Toobit Earn, Convert, and Gift features. Toobit Earn provides traders with stable yield opportunities through flexible and fixed saving products; Toobit Convert offers a simple, instant, and low-cost way to swap assets; and Toobit Gift is launched as a Mini App on Telegram, allowing traders to send cryptocurrency gifts to friends without needing a wallet address, making crypto more social and accessible.





DEX+: Toobit launched DEX+, a feature allowing traders to trade a wide array of early-stage, trending, and high-potential on-chain assets directly from their familiar Toobit Spot Account. The exchange later integrated the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) into DEX+, expanding token options and providing a cost-effective trading network.





Market Presence, Brand Strategy, and User Engagement

Strategic Branding and Global Messaging

In May 2025, Toobit initiated a brand campaign through a collaboration with world-renowned climber and sport climbing pioneer, Chris Sharma.

The core messaging drew parallels between elite climbing and strategic crypto trading, highlighting that success in both demands discipline, calculated risk, and deep preparation. This approach reframed the high-stakes derivatives environment as a pursuit for prepared professionals, neutralizing the perception of it as pure gambling and positioning Toobit as the place for calculated, ambitious traders.

Brand Video: "The Ascent"

The campaign's centerpiece was the black-and-white visual experience, "The Ascent," featuring Sharma negotiating a challenging rock face in Mallorca. This video serves as the direct, powerful visual representation of the campaign's theme, illustrating the calculated risk and focus required for both high-level climbing and derivatives trading.

Global Market Penetration and Expansion

Toobit grew its global footprint and local presence:

Regional leadership: The exchange expanded its regional leadership, particularly in the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) region, by sponsoring major events like Crypto Summit and TradeID in Moscow and appointing new leadership to focus on this growing market.





Language support: Toobit expanded accessibility by adding support for key languages, including Dutch, Indonesian, Polish, and Deutsch, increasing the total to 12 supported languages. This allows for a more intuitive experience for traders worldwide.





High-Profile Global Sponsorships

Toobit amplified its global brand awareness through a strategic calendar of high-level event sponsorships:

Platinum Sponsor of Web3 Amsterdam

Official Sponsor of Crypto Fight Night in Dubai

Platinum Sponsor of Dutch Blockchain Week

Business Partner of Crypto Summit in Russia

Titan Sponsor of Solana APEX in Singapore

Strategic and Diamond Sponsor of Blockchain Life

Engaging the Community: Competitions and Rewards

Toobit provided traders with high-value programs focused on rewards, support, and large-scale competition throughout 2025.

Flagship Trading Tournament: TIFT 2025

The cornerstone of the year's events was the Toobit International Futures Tournament (TIFT), a major global competition with a massive prize pool of $3,000,000 USDT. Positioned as the exchange's flagship event, TIFT offered traders multiple ways to compete for rewards:

Team Expedition: A challenge encouraging collaboration with a $1,500,000 USDT pool split among Captains and top-performing team members.

Solo Summit: An individual-focused challenge where traders competed on trading volume for a share of the $600,000 USDT prize pool.

Climber's Cache: A supplementary event with a $790,000 USDT pool of bonuses, tokens, and merchandise for daily trading achievements.



As the exchange's flagship event, TIFT was a major success in uniting the community and creating a high-stakes, high-reward arena for futures traders to test and showcase their skills.

High-Value Community Events

Complementing the TIFT tournament were other major events designed to reward the community and cultivate a vibrant social trading ecosystem.

The Lead Trader Challenge focused on identifying and funding top talent, offering a total prize pool of $1,000,000 USDT in Funded Capital. This zero-cost, multi-stage competition allowed traders to showcase their skills using 10,000 USDT in demo funds. The top 100 traders progressed to a funded stage, where they could unlock up to 10,000 USDT in capital and earn up to 70% in profit-sharing from their trades, positioning them as verified Lead Traders on Toobit.



The annual Halloween Horror Hunt returned with a major $500,000 prize pool. This gamified event featured multiple ways to win, including completing tasks to claim crypto airdrops, the latest tech gadgets (like an iPhone 17 Pro and Nintendo Switch 2), and even immediate VIP status upgrades through a referral challenge.

Market response events: Toobit ran targeted events that responded directly to market conditions, such as the ETH All-Time High, providing time-sensitive trading opportunities and rewards.



Subsidizing a Fresh Start for Traders

In a direct effort to support and reward traders who had experienced losses on other exchanges, Toobit introduced a unique compensation event in October 2025. This program offered traders a subsidized fresh start: new traders were eligible to receive up to 200 USDT in bonus funds by simply registering and submitting proof of a liquidated trade incurred on a competitor exchange. By directly compensating for losses incurred externally, Toobit immediately provided frustrated traders with a clean slate and a chance to continue trading without the shadow of past misfortune.

Start Your Trading Journey on Toobit: A Quick Start Guide

Starting your experience on Toobit is built to be as swift and precise as our core trading service. Follow this three-step process to gain immediate access to our global markets.

Step 1: Sign Up and Secure Access

Create your Toobit account instantly via the official website or mobile application. Registration is frictionless, requiring only your email, phone number, or a single sign-on using your existing Google or Apple credentials. This step provides rapid and secure entry into the Toobit ecosystem.

Step 2: Fund Your Account

Easily fund your account with maximum flexibility.

You can transfer any existing digital assets (crypto-to-crypto) from an external wallet with zero deposit fees.

For fiat integration, instantly buy crypto with your credit or debit card to acquire over 100 cryptocurrencies, including major assets like BTC and ETH, through our secure third-party gateways.

Step 3: Trade and Command the Market

Once your account is funded, you are prepared to execute your strategy. Navigate effortlessly to the Spot or high-leverage futures markets.

Utilize our intuitive trading interface to manage your positions, whether you are placing a simple market order, defining a complex limit order, or automating your strategy with our integrated advanced trading bots.

Conclusion: Synthesis of 2025 Performance and Future Outlook

Toobit’s 2025 performance was defined by the successful execution of a dual strategy that prioritized technical agility for the professional trader alongside foundational regulatory and financial security.

Key Features and Advantages

Exceptional performance and precision: Toobit cemented its status as a derivatives specialist by launching up to 200x leverage and integrating professional TradingView analytics and the proprietary fee-inclusive break even price display. It also enabled algorithmic access by integrating with the CCXT trading library, launched Toobit Synapse for market intelligence, and pioneered multi-model AI Copy Trading for automated strategy execution.

Institutional-grade security and safeguards: The commitment to trust was demonstrated by the launch of the $50 million Shield Fund and the adoption of enterprise-level asset protection through Fireblocks MPC technology. Security diligence was further validated by full-suite testing from SlowMist.

Proactive regulatory positioning: The acquisition of the Polish VASP license and integration of FATF Travel Rule compliance protocols (VerifyVASP, CODE) demonstrate a commitment to long-term regulated market access in Europe, strategically positioning the exchange ahead of the anticipated MiCA regulations and establishing a foundation of institutional trust.

Holistic ecosystem and global adoption: Toobit successfully diversified its offering by launching DEX+ for on-chain assets and a full suite of non-trading financial services (Toobit Earn, Convert). This broadened product appeal, supported by high-profile global brand campaigns and sponsorships, effectively maximized user engagement and regional penetration beyond its core derivatives audience.

The structural groundwork laid in 2025, specifically the regulatory compliance gains, reinforced liquidity, and the targeted deployment of tools for precision trading and security, positions Toobit for continued strong expansion.

The company’s trajectory suggests an ongoing ambition to consolidate its position among the top global centralized exchanges, focusing on derivatives innovation and compliant regional penetration.

