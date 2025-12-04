Toobit Pioneers Multi-Model AI Copy Trading for Real-Time Market Opportunities





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its AI Copy Trading, powered by the world’s first multi-model AI trading core.

This new offering delivers high-frequency, expert-level trading to all traders, combining the analytical power of multiple AI systems, including DeepSeek, Claude, Gemini, ChatGPT, Grok, and Qwen, into a single, cohesive trading core.

Toobit's AI Copy Trading provides key benefits for traders:

Instant market response: Toobit's AI Traders use deep learning to make real-time trading decisions, ensuring traders can respond quickly to sudden market shifts and volatility.

Accurate strategy automation: The multi-model core ensures unparalleled accuracy, placing trades automatically and eliminating the risk of manual errors.

Zero-maintenance strategy growth: Traders can follow and replicate trading strategies through Toobit's AI Traders, capturing growing opportunities while the system automatically optimizes performance behind the scenes.





“By integrating powerhouse LLMs and AI engines, we are moving beyond single-algorithm trading,” said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “Our AI Traders act as expert eyes, making precise decisions and constantly optimizing strategies based on live market dynamics. This guarantees our traders high-reliability, zero-maintenance trading that helps achieve optimal results.”

In conjunction with the product launch, Toobit is hosting the AI Copy Trading Battle campaign, giving traders an immediate chance to experience the new multi-model core and compete for a share of 100,000 USDT.

Running from December 4, 2025, to December 25, 2025, the campaign encourages traders to engage with the new AI capabilities through activities like volume challenges, referral bonuses, performance battles between human Lead Traders and AI, and social media sharing rewards.

The launch comes at a pivotal moment in the digital asset space. The AI trading platform market is projected to be valued at approximately $13.52 billion in 2025, with the overall AI market expected to hit $371.71 billion and grow at a CAGR of over 30% through 2032.

Furthermore, AI is now estimated to drive nearly 89% of global trading volume, fundamentally changing how financial markets operate. This rapid, widespread adoption underscores the necessity of multi-modal systems, which can analyze complex, diverse data sources to provide a competitive edge in an increasingly automated and high-speed environment.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0238c050-19eb-40c9-b428-6fc1c859e522