Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Jan. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces its partnership with LALIGA, Spain’s premier professional football league and home to some of the biggest clubs in world football.

This collaboration designates Toobit as the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, bridging elite global sports and the dynamic digital asset economy in the MENA region. Driven by the shared belief that success comes from challenging limits, the alliance merges LALIGA's "The Power of our Fútbol" ethos with Toobit's drive to provide a secure, user-centric trading exchange for the next generation.

This shared vision is encapsulated by the collaboration's official tagline "Play on a bigger stage," reflecting LALIGA's digital leadership and Toobit's mission to equip traders with the tools they need to navigate the global market.

"We are thrilled to partner with LALIGA, a brand that represents the pinnacle of excellence and passion in the sports world," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. "The MENA region is a hub for both football and digital asset adoption. This partnership allows us to connect with fans and traders on a deeper level, providing them with educational resources and secure access to the crypto economy while they enjoy the matches they love."

Traders on Toobit can now enjoy a front-row seat to the action this 2025/26 season, with key events planned delivering exclusive LALIGA access and rewards for their activity on the cryptoasset trading exchange, including:

The ultimate matchday experience: Win VIP trips to Spain to watch LALIGA stars live from the stadium.

Official gear giveaways: Score authentic, signed LALIGA jerseys and limited-edition memorabilia from their favorite clubs.





Jorge de la Vega, General Director of Business at LALIGA, added: "We are delighted to welcome Toobit to the LALIGA family. The MENA region is home to some of our most passionate fans, and we are always looking for innovative ways to engage with them. Partnering with a forward-thinking exchange like Toobit allows us to explore new digital frontiers and bring the excitement of LALIGA closer to our audience in the region."

To celebrate this alliance, Toobit is launching a series of high-stakes activations, starting with the Super Match Carnival and the Elite Championship. These campaigns offer a combined prize pool of nearly $2 million, featuring up to 150% cashback, tiered deposit bonuses up to 2,500 USDT, and mystery boxes containing signed LALIGA jerseys and match tickets.

Data shows football audiences are already ahead of the curve on emerging financial tech. Nielsen reports that soccer fans are 78% more likely to be interested in cryptocurrency than the general population, demonstrating a clear alignment between elite sport and the digital asset economy.

Through this partnership, Toobit and LALIGA will translate this synergy into real value for fans across MENA, combining localized education, secure market access, and matchday experiences that reward participation, all under one shared ambition: Play on a bigger stage.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

About LALIGA

LALIGA is a global, innovative and socially responsible organisation, a leader in the leisure and entertainment sector. It is a private sports association composed of the 20 clubs and SADs (public limited sports companies) in LALIGA EA SPORTS and the 22 in LALIGA HYPERMOTION, responsible for the organisation of these national professional football competitions. With headquarters in Madrid (Spain), it is present in 41 countries through its 13 offices and 44 delegates. In the 2019/2020 season, LALIGA reached more than 2.8 billion people globally. The association carries out its social action through its Foundation and is the world's first professional football league with a league for intellectually challenged footballers: LALIGA Genuine.

