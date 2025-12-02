Toobit Expands Trading Tools Suite with Altrady Integration





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch and full operation of its integration with Altrady, the comprehensive all-in-one crypto trading terminal.

Toobit traders can now connect their accounts via API to Altrady’s platform and utilize its full range of advanced features, including:

Trading automation: Traders can place advanced order types, including simultaneous Trailing Take Profit and Stop Loss orders, and set up multi-entry ladder orders to scale into or out of positions.





Trading bots: Access to automated solutions, such as Grid Bots for capitalizing on market volatility and Signal Bots for executing trades based on real-time alerts.





Unified portfolio management: Traders can now track profit and loss in real-time and manage their Toobit assets alongside other exchange accounts from a single, centralized Altrady dashboard.





Market scanning: Utilize scanners to identify trading opportunities instantly and receive timely price and trendline alerts.





“The Altrady integration is now complete, delivering an upgrade to our trading capabilities," said Mike Williams, Chief Communication Officer at Toobit. “We understand that success in today's market hinges on automation and precision. By bringing Altrady’s professional-grade terminal to Toobit, we are equipping our traders with the comprehensive features necessary to deploy complex strategies.”

The integration with Altrady builds on its prior CCXT integration. As a universal adapter, CCXT standardized Toobit's API for over 100,000 algorithmic traders globally, simplifying multi-exchange strategies and backtesting.

The integration of Altrady responds to the market's need for systematic tools as the global crypto trading bot market reaches $47.43 billion in 2025. With $4 trillion in total market cap, Toobit sees the upgrade as essential; retail investors are projected to hold 37.5% of the algorithmic trading market share in 2025, demanding institutional-grade automation for 24/7 execution and precision.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit empowers traders worldwide to navigate the digital asset markets with confidence. We offer a fair, secure, seamless, and transparent trading experience, ensuring every trade is an opportunity to discover what’s next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0f9b1978-0504-40dd-a100-bdb39e421649