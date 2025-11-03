ParaZero to Showcase its Cutting-Edge Anti-Drone Technology at Milipol Paris 2025, the Leading Homeland Security and Safety Event

This will be the first event where ParaZero will present its cost-effective system to a broad, international audience

Kfar Saba, Israel, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: PRZO) (the “company” or “ParaZero”), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, today announced its participation in Milipol Paris 2025, the world's premier event for homeland security and safety innovations. ParaZero will demonstrate its groundbreaking DefendAir counter-drone solutions at Booth #5C-050 in the Israel Pavilion, highlighting advanced technologies designed to neutralize hostile drones in real-time.

Schedule a meeting with ParaZero team during the event: https://wkf.ms/4mH1Gg9



Milipol Paris, organized under the patronage of the French Ministry of the Interior, is set to convene over 30,000 visitors and 1,100 exhibitors from November 18 to 21, 2025, at Paris Nord Villepinte. This biennial exhibition serves as a global platform for professionals in law enforcement, civil defense, anti-terrorism, and public safety to explore cutting-edge solutions addressing evolving threats, with this year's program emphasizing "Homeland Security and Artificial Intelligence”.

At Milipol Paris, ParaZero will spotlight its DefendAir family of C-UAS products, engineered to provide rapid, non-kinetic interception of unauthorized drones. The DefendAir, which recently demonstrated 100% interception success in field trial demonstrations against aerial assaults, includes the handheld DefendAir Net launcher, an advanced stationary DefendAir turret system featuring 360-degree autonomous coverage with larger nets for engaging faster, multi-rotor threats, and ParaZero’s Counter-UAS drone-mounted solution. These solutions leverage ParaZero's patented technology- originally developed for autonomous drone parachutes—to deliver precise, safe, and scalable defenses against aerial intrusions in urban, military, and critical infrastructure environments.

Building on recent milestones, including substantial orders from a major Teir 1 global defense corporation, ParaZero's systems are already deployed in high-stakes operations worldwide, underscoring their reliability and effectiveness.

