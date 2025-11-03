Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 44 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of

shares Average

price Amount Accumulated until 24 October 2025 163,000 598.60 97,571,471 Monday, 27 October 2025 1,000 634.10 634,100 Tuesday, 28 October 2025 1,000 637.93 637,930 Wednesday, 29 October 2025 1,100 612.78 674,058 Thursday, 30 October 2025 1,200 601.50 721,800 Friday, 31 October 2025 1,300 594.60 772,980 In the period 27 October 2025 - 31 October 2025 5,600 614.44 3,440,868 Accumulated until 31 October 2025 168,600 599.12 101,012,339 Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,210,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.84% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22

Attachments