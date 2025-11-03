Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 44 2025

On 5 May 2025, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 20 of 2 May 2025. Under the programme, Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 120 million during the period 5 May to 31 December 2025.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of
shares
|Average
price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 24 October 2025
|163,000
|598.60
|97,571,471
|Monday, 27 October 2025
|1,000
|634.10
|634,100
|Tuesday, 28 October 2025
|1,000
|637.93
|637,930
|Wednesday, 29 October 2025
|1,100
|612.78
|674,058
|Thursday, 30 October 2025
|1,200
|601.50
|721,800
|Friday, 31 October 2025
|1,300
|594.60
|772,980
|In the period 27 October 2025 - 31 October 2025
|5,600
|614.44
|3,440,868
|Accumulated until 31 October 2025
|168,600
|599.12
|101,012,339
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,210,593 treasury shares corresponding to 8.84% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments