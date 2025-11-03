Climb Bio to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLYM), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for immune-mediated diseases, today announced that members of its executive team will participate in the upcoming investor conferences detailed below.
Guggenheim's 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
Location: Boston
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Monday, November 10, 2025
Time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Baird Biotech Discovery Series
Location: Virtual
Format: Fireside chat
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Time: 1:30 p.m. ET
Piper Sandler’s 37th Annual Healthcare Conference
Location: New York, NY
Format: Fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
The live webcasts will be accessible via the “Investors & Media” section of the Climb Bio website. Webcast replays will be available on the Climb Bio website beginning approximately two hours after each webcast event and will be archived for at least 30 days.
About Climb Bio, Inc.
Climb Bio, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes, budoprutug, an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody that has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases, and CLYM116, an anti-APRIL monoclonal antibody in development for IgA nephropathy. For more information, please visit climbbio.com.
