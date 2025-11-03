MAX Power More Than Doubles Length of Genesis Trend to 475 km

Identification of Radville Focus Area 375 km Southeast of First Well at Lawson Redraws the Genesis Map and Further Strengthens MAX Power’s Leadership in the Natural Hydrogen Sector

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; Frankfurt: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a major extension of the Genesis Trend with another important Natural Hydrogen focus area 375 km southeast of Lawson, delineated through regional aeromagnetic and gravity surveys, structural analysis and legacy data. This potential “Test of Concept” drill target focus area, known as Radville, effectively more than doubles the length of the Genesis Trend to 475 km (from 200 km).

Highlights

The Radville” focus area, near the town of Radville approximately 125 km due south of Saskatchewan’s capital city of Regina, covers 127,788 acres ( 517 sq. km ) of permitted ground in the southern portion of the previously outlined Rider 1 Project and represents a continuation of basement structures trending southeast along those identified within the Genesis Trend.

( ) of permitted ground in the southern portion of the previously outlined Rider 1 Project and represents a continuation of basement structures trending southeast along those identified within the Genesis Trend. A large regional aeromagnetic anomaly underlies the Radville target with similarities to geophysical features observed at Lawson, 375 km to the northwest – Lawson is MAX Power’s initial well in Canada’s first-ever multi-well drill program dedicated to Natural Hydrogen.

The Radville focus area is in a mature oil field region, thus providing a richness of both legacy seismic and drill hole data including many assays of hydrogen and helium in the subsurface, and therefore offers the ideal dataset for MAX Power’s Large Earth Model Integration (MAXX LEMI).



Mr. Steve Halabura, MAX Power’s Chief Geoscientist, commented: “Radville represents our fourth fascinating new ‘Test-of-Concept’ focus area to go along with Lawson, Lucky Lake and Bracken. We are immediately proceeding with research into the composition of the gases reported in the province’s database of legacy gas analyses, especially an investigation into the isotopic compositions of the reported hydrogen and helium assays from historic oil drill data so we can better understand the source mechanisms for the gases.”

Mr. Halabura continued: “Structurally, the geophysical signature associated with Radville extends further south beyond the U.S. border, into easternmost Montana and the Dakotas, thus leading to the development of an even broader regional play.”

MAX Power CEO Mansoor Jan commented: “Extending the Genesis Trend to 475 km demonstrates both the scalability of our Natural Hydrogen strategy and the compelling geology that Saskatchewan offers. With a growing pipeline of high-priority targets, MAX Power is executing a province-wide approach built on science, structure, and disciplined exploration. Each advancement brings us closer to validating what could become a new clean-energy industry for Canada - and a significant opportunity for our shareholders.”

Advancing Radville

Gas resampling program in conjunction with research partners to commence as soon as permissions and protocols determined

Examination of available 2D and 3D trade seismic commencing later this month

Acquisition of new seismic data, planned for Q1 2026



The possible source mechanisms for the reported subsurface gases at Radville could range from anthropogenic (i.e., reactions among well casings and wellheads, and breakdown of hydrogen sulfide) to mechanisms like those being tested at Lawson and Bracken (water-rock interactions, serpentinization, and primary radiolysis).

Radville Regional Setting

The regional setting of the Radville target is underlain by numerous basement structures that are common within the northeast quadrant of the Williston Basin. These structures range in age from pre-Phanerozoic to relatively recent. Within this broader region, including Radville, there is a significant database of hydrogen and helium gas analyses compiled by the provincial government, with intersections ranging from the shallow Cretaceous, through the oil-rich Mississippian, all the way to the basement and including some of the highest hydrogen assays in the province. The focus area itself is located on the eastern edge of a major trench called the Hummingbird Trough, created in part by the dissolution of the Middle Devonian Prairie Evaporite.

Figure 1: Genesis Trend Map





Advancing Toward Multi-Well Exploration

Building on the expanding scale of the Genesis Trend, MAX Power is now preparing for a coordinated, multi-well exploration program designed to validate and commercialize Saskatchewan’s Natural Hydrogen potential. Each successive well will contribute critical subsurface data to the Company’s MAXX LEMI model, refining its understanding of hydrogen generation, migration, and trapping. This systematic, data-driven approach ensures that MAX Power’s exploration pathway remains efficient, scalable, and aligned with its goal of advancing Canada’s first commercial Natural Hydrogen development.

Why This Matters to Investors

This expansion of the Genesis Trend represents more than a new exploration milestone - it provides a robust geological foundation for the commercialization of Natural Hydrogen in Canada. Saskatchewan’s unmatched subsurface data, resource infrastructure, and regulatory support make it the ideal environment for pioneering clean, baseload energy solutions. As MAX Power integrates its MAXX LEMI model and prepares for a multi-well program, the Company is setting the gold standard for Natural Hydrogen exploration and positioning shareholders at the forefront of an emerging global energy transformation.

NI 43-101 QA/QC and Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Steve Halabura, P.Geo., FGC, FEC (Hon.), a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Halabura is MAX Power’s Chief Geoscientist and has extensive experience in Saskatchewan’s subsurface systems.

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral exploration company focused on North America’s shift to decarbonization. The Company is a first mover in the rapidly growing Natural Hydrogen sector where it has built a dominant district scale land position in Saskatchewan with approximately 1.3 million acres (521,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen. Canada’s first-ever deep well specifically targeting Natural Hydrogen will be drilled by MAX Power at its Lawson target on the Genesis Trend starting in early November 2025. MAX Power also holds a portfolio of properties in the United States and Canada focused on critical minerals. These properties are highlighted by a 2024 diamond drilling discovery at the Willcox Playa Lithium Project in southeast Arizona.

