Gogo begins flight testing next-generation air-to-ground connectivity with 5G chip and Gogo AVANCE LX5 and Gogo X3 products.

Broomfield, CO., Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) has begun flight testing its next-generation 5G air-to-ground connectivity network for North American customers. Optimizing a Pilatus PC-24 trials platform, the test team is flying on alternate days during the campaign to fully test the potential of the unrestricted Gogo 5G ATG broadband access. Gogo’s engineering and software teams expect to complete the comprehensive test and validation program in 40 to 50 hours of flight time over several weeks.

The campaign is employing well-established trial techniques, beginning with simple procedures and culminating with fully loaded tests running multiple applications, including video calling, video streaming, and internet browsing, on multiple devices simultaneously.

Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo, explains, “This is a true walk before you run-type methodical test plan. We’ve started out by establishing an end-to-end call in flight, and we’re rapidly progressing to the critical inflight connectivity use cases that will validate readiness for 5G product launch, including simple validation, continuous connection, call setups, handovers, and application testing.

Flight tests are using Gogo towers in eastern Colorado and Nebraska, before moving on to connect with towers around Broomfield, Chicago, New York, Miami, and areas in between. On the ground, Gogo’s engineers will monitor every flight while gathering data from across the 5G network and aircraft hardware platforms. The flight trials are anticipated to corroborate data gathered during months of ground testing and substantiate numerous performance models.

The test program has already validated the 5G chip’s functionality on the ground, following delivery of the new 5G chipset to Airspan, a provider of network deployment solutions and Gogo’s 5G partner, in May.

“Having the product perform in the air for the first time is a major accomplishment for Gogo and represents a significant advancement in bringing next-gen ATG broadband to our customers. Once in service, the Gogo 5G service will deliver never-before-seen ATG connectivity with speeds of up to 80Mbps for business and military aircraft of all sizes, allowing them to seamlessly surf the net, stream video calls, and satisfy the data demand from our customers now and into the future.”

As soon as flight testing is complete, Gogo will lock in the 5G AVANCE software and apply to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the final minor change approvals for the Gogo AVANCE LX5 and Gogo X3 products, which have already been approved with the earlier 4G chip.

With the approval granted, Gogo expects to achieve full service activation before the end of 2025, which will trigger client activation and revenue generation in Q1 of 2026. Some 400 aircraft are already pre-provisioned for the new 5G service, a figure that’s risen from 300 in the past three months.

Photo Caption: Gogo begins flight testing next-generation 5G ATG connectivity on Pilatus PC-24 jet

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals, and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity, and capital resources, and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.

Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results, or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data, or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results, and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.

Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 28, 2024, and in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC on May 7, 2024 and August 7, 2024.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

