SD Government, a Gogo Company, receives federal contract to supply airborne communications for US agency

Broomfield,CO., Oct. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SD Government (SDG), the division of Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) providing satellite communications to global governments, has received a five-year federal contract to deliver multi-band, multi-orbit airborne global satellite communications to a US government agency. The new agreement, initially valued at USD$3 million, is a follow-on from Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III activity originally undertaken by SDG, prior to the merger with Gogo.

Awarded as a sole-source contract, the agreement will see the agency consolidate all aero communications across its fleet to this single contract over the next five years. With the consolidation of multiple contracts into a single contract, procurement time and complexity are dramatically reduced. In addition, the agreement allows users to focus resources on the mission rather than managing diverse contracts and vendors.

This is the first SDG government contract to optimize the company’s integrated multi-orbit, multi-band, multi-network capabilities. The deal also includes provision for the government to add new technology and services as they become available over the life of the contract.

The agency’s missions demand consistent, reliable high-bandwidth satellite connections in every theatre of operations globally, as well as the highest encryption levels for secure communication and data transfer. SDG’s deep experience in the government and defense markets, combined with its ability to deliver 24/7/365 expert customer support, will ensure the customer retains consistent critical mission connectivity.

As the contract’s full scope is realized, it will employ Gogo’s air-to-ground networks, low-Earth orbit (LEO), medium-Earth orbit (MEO), high-Earth orbit (HEO) and geostationary orbit (GEO) constellations for Ku- and Ka-band connectivity as required.

“We are proud that the US government has chosen SDG to deliver this mission-critical connectivity. The customer agency will benefit from our extensive expertise, support, and cybersecurity expertise, along with our agnostic ability to provide the best-performing connections and terminals across multiple orbits on its diverse fleet of aircraft,” says Hayden Olson, Head of SDG. “We are providing a simple, seamless solution for the agency to procure resilient airborne communications. The streamlined access to all types of connectivity will enable seamless procurement and support, which is extremely valuable to a busy government agency.”

About Satcom Direct Government:

SDG is a leading global operator of customized, secure end-to-end satellite connectivity services that deliver assured global access to networks, voice, data and video applications, and data on land and in the air. Each solution is scalable from simple point-to-point links to complete end-to-end, global solutions that are fully interoperable and seamlessly integrated with government networks for enhanced situational awareness and a faster response.

Providing customers with solutions across GEO, MEO and LEO satellite constellations, encompassing L, Ku, Ka and Mil-Ka frequency bands, SDG delivers innovative turnkey capabilities for military and government operators globally. The portfolio of services includes the provision of equipment, systems integration, ground networks, satellite airtime, training and 24/7/365 support.

Government customers trust SDG to deliver resilient, agnostic solutions at the highest quality of service and customer support provided by an expert team of military veterans and technical experts familiar with handling complex communications requirements to support mission success.

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security, and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.



