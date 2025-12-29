Gogo confirms next-generation air-to-ground 5G now launched.

Broomfield,CO., Dec. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) has successfully completed flight testing and validation of its 5G air-to-ground (ATG) connectivity network for North American customers. The test team completed more than 30 hours of flying across almost 20 routes to confirm that the full capabilities of the first ever 5G tower network are ready to deliver high-speed, low-latency connectivity to operators flying in contiguous North America and Southern Canada in January 2026.

The comprehensive test campaign optimized well-established techniques to confirm the network's resilience and potential. As the flight tests rolled out several trials, the 5G network delivered high-speed broadband speeds of more than 80Mbps download and 20Mbps upload which allowed streaming, and internet browsing simultaneously.

With the network meeting and exceeding expectations, Gogo has onboarded its first paying customer, with a further 450 pre-provisioned aircraft poised to take advantage of the highly anticipated service in January of 2026 and onwards.

Chris Moore, CEO, Gogo, explains, “We talk a lot about milestones, and this is really an exceptional one for Gogo. While we have had delays, we are now focused on delivering a brand-new broadband ATG service to our customers that will satisfy data-hungry flyers within North America as they access streaming services on the new ATG service. I’m extremely proud of the Gogo team who have worked very hard for this achievement, and I’m delighted we can begin to roll out the service to our customers immediately.”

To support rapid uptake of the system, 33 STCs covering all major aircraft types operating in the CONUS region have already been contracted, requiring only a minor upgrade, with 28 completed, and five more anticipated to be confirmed by the end of this year. In total, the 33 STCs unlock a market of over 7500 aircraft, and with a strong pipeline extending beyond pre-provisioned aircraft, this highlights clear momentum and growth well beyond the current pre-provisioned customers.

Photo Caption: Gogo confirms next-generation air-to-ground 5G now launched

__________________________________________________________________________

About Gogo

Gogo is the only multi-orbit, multi-band in-flight connectivity provider offering connectivity technology purpose-built for business and military/government aviation. Its industry-leading product portfolio offers best-in-class solutions for all aircraft types, from small to large, heavy jets, and beyond.

The Gogo offering uniquely incorporates Air-to-Ground technology with high-speed satellite networks to deliver consistent, global tip-to-tail connectivity through a sophisticated suite of software, hardware, and advanced infrastructure supported by a 24/7/365 in-person customer support team.

Gogo consistently strives to set new standards for reliability, security and innovation, and is shaping the future of inflight aviation to make it easier for every customer to stay connected beyond all expectations.

Media Contact - Gogo

Jane Stanbury – Arena Group

Jane@arenagroupassociates.com

+1 438 998 1668

+44 7803 296046





Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “budget,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release.





Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, our ability to effectively evaluate and pursue strategic opportunities.





Additional information concerning these and other factors can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 14, 2025, and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.





Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachments