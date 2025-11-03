Luckin Coffee to Announce Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results on November 17, 2025

BEIJING, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) will release its third quarter 2025 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Monday, November 17, 2025.

The Company will hold a conference call on Monday, November 17, 2025 at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Monday, November 17, 2025 at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results and take questions live.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Conference ID: 1129169

The replay will be accessible through November 24, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 6663040

Additionally, the earnings release, accompanying slides and an archived webcast of this conference call will be available at the Company's Investor Relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

About Luckin Coffee Inc.

Luckin Coffee (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

Investor and Media Contacts

Investor Relations:

Luckin Coffee IR

Email: ir@lkcoffee.com

Bill Zima

ICR

Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:

Luckin Coffee PR

Email: pr@lkcoffee.com