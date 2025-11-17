Luckin Coffee Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net Revenues Increased by 50.2% Year-over-Year to RMB15.3 Billion

Average Monthly Transacting Customers Reached a Record High of 112.3 Million

3,008 Net New Store Openings; Ended Quarter with 29,214 Stores

BEIJING, Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Luckin Coffee Inc. (“Luckin Coffee” or the “Company”) (OTC: LKNCY) today announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS1

Total net revenues were RMB15,287.1 million (US$2,143.2 million), representing a 50.2% year-over-year increase.





were RMB15,287.1 million (US$2,143.2 million), representing a 50.2% year-over-year increase. Net new store openings were 3,008, comprising 2,979 stores in China (including Hong Kong), 5 stores in Singapore, 21 stores in Malaysia and 3 stores in the U.S. Total number of stores increased to 29,214 at the third quarter end, comprising 18,882 self-operated stores and 10,332 partnership stores, which represented a store unit growth of 11.5% from the total store count as of the end of the second quarter of 2025.





were 3,008, comprising 2,979 stores in China (including Hong Kong), 5 stores in Singapore, 21 stores in Malaysia and 3 stores in the U.S. increased to 29,214 at the third quarter end, comprising 18,882 self-operated stores and 10,332 partnership stores, which represented a store unit growth of 11.5% from the total store count as of the end of the second quarter of 2025. Average monthly transacting customers reached a record high of 112.3 million, representing a 40.6% year-over-year increase.





reached a record high of 112.3 million, representing a 40.6% year-over-year increase. Revenues from self-operated stores were RMB11,080.3 million (US$1,553.4 million), representing a 47.7% year-over-year increase.





were RMB11,080.3 million (US$1,553.4 million), representing a 47.7% year-over-year increase. Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores was 14.4%, significantly improved from negative 13.1% in the same quarter of 2024.





was 14.4%, significantly improved from negative 13.1% in the same quarter of 2024. Store level operating profit - self-operated stores was RMB1,941.2 million (US$272.1 million), representing a 10.2% year-over-year increase. Store level operating margin was 17.5%, compared to 23.5% in the same quarter of 2024.





was RMB1,941.2 million (US$272.1 million), representing a 10.2% year-over-year increase. Store level operating margin was 17.5%, compared to 23.5% in the same quarter of 2024. Revenues from partnership stores were RMB3,798.9 million (US$532.6 million), representing a 62.3% year-over-year increase.





were RMB3,798.9 million (US$532.6 million), representing a 62.3% year-over-year increase. GAAP operating income was RMB1,776.6 million (US$249.1 million), representing a 12.9% year-over-year increase. GAAP operating margin was 11.6%, compared to 15.5% in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income, which adjusts for share-based compensation expenses, was RMB1,925.7 million (US$270.0 million), representing a 15.2% year-over-year increase. Non-GAAP operating margin was 12.6%, compared to 16.4% in the same quarter of 2024.





Dr. Jinyi Guo, Co-founder and CEO of Luckin Coffee, said, “Our scale-driven strategy continued to yield strong results. We sustained robust revenue growth momentum through the third quarter, alongside another double-digit increase in self-operated same-store sales. Our expanding store network has enhanced our fulfilment capabilities, enabling us to capture rising customer demand and achieve a major milestone of surpassing 100 million average monthly transacting customers for the first time. These achievements further reinforced our competitive edge and market leadership. Looking ahead, we remain committed to product innovation and brand equity enhancement. Our value propositions of high quality, affordability, and convenience form the cornerstone of our continued customer base expansion, which is a key driver of Luckin Coffee’s long-term sustainable growth.”

______________________________________________________________________________________

1 Please refer to the section “KEY DEFINITIONS” on Page 4 for detailed definitions on certain terms used.

THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Total net revenues were RMB15,287.1 million (US$2,143.2 million), representing an increase of 50.2% from RMB10,180.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. Net revenues growth was primarily driven by a 48.1% year-over-year increase in GMV, which reached RMB17.3 billion, as a result of an increase in the number of products sold resulting from growth in (i) the number of stores in operation as well as (ii) monthly transacting customers.

Revenues from product sales were RMB11,488.3 million (US$1,610.6 million), representing an increase of 46.5% from RMB7,839.5 million in the same quarter of 2024.



Net revenues from freshly brewed drinks increased to RMB10,632.9 million (US$1,490.7 million) from RMB7,210.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue stream accounted for 69.6% of total net revenues, compared to 70.8% in the same quarter of 2024.



Net revenues from other products increased to RMB622.5 million (US$87.3 million) from RMB476.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue stream accounted for 4.1% of total net revenues, compared to 4.7% in the same quarter of 2024.



Net revenues from others increased to RMB232.9 million (US$32.7 million) from RMB151.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue stream accounted for 1.4% of total net revenues, compared to 1.5% in the same quarter of 2024.





were RMB11,488.3 million (US$1,610.6 million), representing an increase of 46.5% from RMB7,839.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. Revenues from partnership stores were RMB3,798.9 million (US$532.6 million), representing an increase of 62.3% from RMB2,341.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. This revenue stream accounted for 24.9% of total net revenues, compared to 23.0% in the same quarter of 2024. Revenues from partnership stores included sales of materials of RMB2,023.5 million (US$283.7 million), delivery service fees of RMB866.5 million (US$121.5 million), profit sharing and royalty fee of RMB580.2 million (US$81.3 million), sales of equipment of RMB308.7 million (US$43.3 million), and franchise and other service fees of RMB19.9 million (US$2.8 million).





Total operating expenses were RMB13,510.6 million (US$1,894.1 million), representing an increase of 57.0% from RMB8,607.8 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase primarily resulted from the Company’s business expansion. Operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues was 88.4%, compared to 84.5% in the same quarter of 2024. The ratio increase was primarily attributable to the rise in delivery expenses as a percentage of net revenues due to the surge in third-quarter delivery orders, partially offset by the lower cost of materials and store-related expenses as percentages of net revenues thanks to the Company’s supply chain strength and refined operations.

Cost of materials were RMB5,539.9 million (US$776.7 million), representing an increase of 40.6% from RMB3,939.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increases in (i) the number of products sold and (ii) sales of materials to partnership stores.





were RMB5,539.9 million (US$776.7 million), representing an increase of 40.6% from RMB3,939.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increases in (i) the number of products sold and (ii) sales of materials to partnership stores. Store rental and other operating costs were RMB3,097.1 million (US$434.2 million), representing an increase of 35.5% from RMB2,284.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from the increased number of stores and items sold which led to year-over-year increases in (i) labor costs, (ii) store rental costs as well as (iii) utilities and other store operating costs.





were RMB3,097.1 million (US$434.2 million), representing an increase of 35.5% from RMB2,284.9 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase mainly resulted from the increased number of stores and items sold which led to year-over-year increases in (i) labor costs, (ii) store rental costs as well as (iii) utilities and other store operating costs. Depreciation and amortization expenses were RMB410.0 million (US$57.5 million), representing an increase of 32.4% from RMB309.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increases in (i) amortization of leasehold improvements for the stores and (ii) depreciation expenses of additional equipment put into use in new stores.





were RMB410.0 million (US$57.5 million), representing an increase of 32.4% from RMB309.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly due to increases in (i) amortization of leasehold improvements for the stores and (ii) depreciation expenses of additional equipment put into use in new stores. Delivery expenses were RMB2,889.2 million (US$405.1 million), representing an increase of 211.4% from RMB927.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The significant increase was mainly driven by the surge in delivery volumes, especially from the third-party food delivery platforms.





were RMB2,889.2 million (US$405.1 million), representing an increase of 211.4% from RMB927.7 million in the same quarter of 2024. The significant increase was mainly driven by the surge in delivery volumes, especially from the third-party food delivery platforms. Sales and marketing expenses were RMB751.2 million (US$105.3 million), representing an increase of 27.5% from RMB589.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commissions to the third-party food delivery and live streaming platforms, partially offset by the decrease of advertising and other promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 4.9%, decreased from 5.8% in the same quarter of 2024.





were RMB751.2 million (US$105.3 million), representing an increase of 27.5% from RMB589.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases in commissions to the third-party food delivery and live streaming platforms, partially offset by the decrease of advertising and other promotion expenses. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 4.9%, decreased from 5.8% in the same quarter of 2024. General and administrative expenses were RMB793.4 million (US$111.2 million), representing an increase of 24.6% from RMB636.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases in (i) payroll costs for general and administrative staff, (ii) share-based compensation for management and employees, and (iii) research and development expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 5.2%, decreased from 6.3% in the same quarter of 2024.





were RMB793.4 million (US$111.2 million), representing an increase of 24.6% from RMB636.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The increase was mainly driven by increases in (i) payroll costs for general and administrative staff, (ii) share-based compensation for management and employees, and (iii) research and development expenses. General and administrative expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 5.2%, decreased from 6.3% in the same quarter of 2024. Store preopening and other expenses were RMB27.4 million (US$3.8 million), representing an increase of 103.7% from RMB13.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to more stores preparing to be opened compared to the same quarter of 2024. Store preopening and other expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 0.2%, compared to 0.1% of total net revenues in the same quarter of 2024.





were RMB27.4 million (US$3.8 million), representing an increase of 103.7% from RMB13.5 million in the same quarter of 2024, mainly due to more stores preparing to be opened compared to the same quarter of 2024. Store preopening and other expenses as a percentage of total net revenues was 0.2%, compared to 0.1% of total net revenues in the same quarter of 2024. Losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring were RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million), compared to negative RMB102.5 million in the same quarter of 2024.





were RMB2.3 million (US$0.3 million), compared to negative RMB102.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. Store level operating margin - self-operated stores was 17.5%, compared to 23.5% in the same quarter of 2024.





GAAP operating income was RMB1,776.6 million (US$249.1 million), representing an increase of 12.9% from RMB1,573.0 million in the same quarter of 2024. GAAP operating margin was 11.6%, compared to 15.5% in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating income was RMB1,925.7 million (US$270.0 million), representing an increase of 15.2% from RMB1,671.2 million in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP operating margin was 12.6%, compared to 16.4% in the same quarter of 2024. For more information on the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, please see the section “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this press release.

Income tax expenses were RMB560.1 million (US$78.5 million), compared to RMB356.6 million in the same quarter of 2024. The significant increase was mainly due to the increased profits earned in this quarter.

Net income was RMB1,278.3 million (US$179.2 million), compared to RMB1,314.3 million in the same quarter of 2024. Net margin was 8.4%, compared to 12.9% in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net income was RMB1,421.4 million (US$199.3 million), compared to RMB1,412.5 million in the same quarter of 2024. Non-GAAP net margin was 9.3%, compared to 13.9% in the same quarter of 2024.

Basic and diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.00 (US$0.56) and RMB3.92 (US$0.56), respectively, compared to RMB4.16 and RMB4.16 in the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS was RMB4.40 (US$0.64) and RMB4.40 (US$0.64), respectively, compared to RMB4.40 and RMB4.40 in the same quarter of 2024, respectively.

Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB2,069.2 million (US$290.1 million), compared to RMB1,316.1 million in the same quarter of 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, term deposits and short-term investments were RMB9,347.8 million (US$1,310.5 million) as of September 30, 2025, compared to RMB5,934.2 million as of December 31, 2024.

KEY OPERATING DATA

For the three months ended or as of Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, Dec 31, Mar 31, Jun 30, Sep 30, 2024 2024 2024 2024 2025 2025 2025 Total stores 18,590 19,961 21,343 22,340 24,097 26,206 29,214 Self-operated stores 12,199 13,056 13,936 14,591 15,598 16,968 18,882 Partnership stores 6,391 6,905 7,407 7,749 8,499 9,238 10,332 Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores (20.3)%

(20.9)%

(13.1)%

(3.4)%

8.1%

13.4%

14.4%

Average monthly transacting customers (in thousands) 59,914 69,689 79,846 77,766 74,272 91,697 112,295





KEY DEFINITIONS

GMV (gross merchandise value) refers to the transaction amount from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores and partnership stores.





(gross merchandise value) refers to the transaction amount from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores and partnership stores. Total net revenues include revenues from product sales and revenues from partnership stores.





include revenues from product sales and revenues from partnership stores. Revenues from product sales mainly include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, e-commerce, offline sales and revenue from delivery for self-operated stores.





mainly include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, e-commerce, offline sales and revenue from delivery for self-operated stores. Revenues from self-operated stores include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, and delivery fees derived from self-operated stores paid by the Company’s customers.





include net revenue from the sales of freshly brewed and non-freshly brewed items through self-operated stores, and delivery fees derived from self-operated stores paid by the Company’s customers. Revenues from partnership stores include net revenue from the sales of materials, equipment, delivery services, profit sharing and royalty fees, franchise and other services from partnership stores.





include net revenue from the sales of materials, equipment, delivery services, profit sharing and royalty fees, franchise and other services from partnership stores. Same-store sales growth for self-operated stores. Defined as the growth rate of total revenue from self-operated stores that (i) were in operation at the beginning of the comparable period and were not closed before the end of the current period and (ii) maintained an average of at least 15 operating days per month over both the current and comparable periods.





Defined as the growth rate of total revenue from self-operated stores that (i) were in operation at the beginning of the comparable period and were not closed before the end of the current period and (ii) maintained an average of at least 15 operating days per month over both the current and comparable periods. Store level operating profit - self-operated stores. Calculated by deducting cost for self-operated stores including cost of direct materials (including wastage in stores), cost of delivery packaging materials, storage and logistics expenses, commissions to third-party delivery platforms related to revenues from self-operated stores, store depreciation expense (including decoration loss for store closure), store rental and other operating costs, delivery expense, transaction fees, store preopening and other expenses from the Company’s self-operated store revenues.





Calculated by deducting cost for self-operated stores including cost of direct materials (including wastage in stores), cost of delivery packaging materials, storage and logistics expenses, commissions to third-party delivery platforms related to revenues from self-operated stores, store depreciation expense (including decoration loss for store closure), store rental and other operating costs, delivery expense, transaction fees, store preopening and other expenses from the Company’s self-operated store revenues. Store level operating margin - self-operated stores. Calculated by dividing store level operating profit by total revenues from self-operated stores.





Calculated by dividing store level operating profit by total revenues from self-operated stores. Total number of stores . The number of stores open at the end of the period.





. The number of stores open at the end of the period. Net new store openings. The number of gross new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period.





The number of gross new stores opened during the period minus the number of stores permanently closed during the period. Average monthly transacting customers . The total of each month’s number of transacting customers divided by the number of months during the period (includes those of partnership stores and those only paid with free-coupons).





. The total of each month’s number of transacting customers divided by the number of months during the period (includes those of partnership stores and those only paid with free-coupons). Non-GAAP operating income . Calculated by operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses.





. Calculated by operating income excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income . Calculated by net income excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. From the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company added income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items when reconciling adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP net income. Comparative figures were also adjusted accordingly.





. Calculated by net income excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. From the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company added income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items when reconciling adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP net income. Comparative figures were also adjusted accordingly. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders. Calculated by adjusting net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. From the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company added income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items when reconciling adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders. Comparative figures were also adjusted accordingly.





Calculated by adjusting net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items. From the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company added income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items when reconciling adjustments from GAAP to Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders. Comparative figures were also adjusted accordingly. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share. Calculated as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted share.





Calculated as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted share. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS. Calculated as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of basic and diluted ADS.





USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In evaluating the business, the Company considers and uses non-GAAP operating income/(loss) and non-GAAP net income/(loss), each a non-GAAP financial measure, in reviewing and assessing the Company’s operating performance. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company presents these non-GAAP financial measures because they are used by the Company’s management to evaluate operating performance and formulate business plans. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in the Company’s business, provide further information about the Company’s results of operations and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect all items of income and expense that affect the Company’s operations and do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. Furthermore, these non-GAAP measures may differ from the non-GAAP information used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited. The Company compensates for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. The Company encourages investors and others to review the Company’s financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

The Company defines non-GAAP operating income/(loss) as operating income/(loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses, non-GAAP net income/(loss) as net income/(loss) excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items, and non-GAAP net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders as net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders excluding recurring item of share-based compensation expenses and income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures to the Most Directly Comparable GAAP Measures” set forth at the end of this earnings release.

EXCHANGE RATE INFORMATION

This earnings release contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars (“US$”) at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.1328 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September 26, 2025 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Company will host a conference call today, on Monday, November 17, 2025, at 8:00 am Eastern Time (or Monday, November 17, 2025, at 9:00 pm Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Participants may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-888-317-6003 International: +1-412-317-6061 Mainland China Toll Free: 400-120-6115 Hong Kong Toll Free: 800-963-976 Conference ID: 1129169



The replay will be accessible through November 24, 2025, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 6663040



A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company’s investor relations website at investor.lkcoffee.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS

This earnings release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “targets,” “guidance” and similar statements. Luckin Coffee may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Luckin Coffee’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the expense, timing and outcome of existing or future legal and governmental proceedings or investigations in connection with Luckin Coffee; the outcome and effect of the restructuring of Luckin Coffee’s financial obligations; Luckin Coffee’s growth strategies; its future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the effect of the non-reliance identified in, and the resultant restatement of, certain of Luckin Coffee’s previously issued financial results; the effectiveness of its internal control; its ability to retain and attract its customers; its ability to maintain and enhance the recognition and reputation of its brand; its ability to maintain and improve quality control policies and measures; its ability to establish and maintain relationships with its suppliers and business partners; trends and competition in the coffee industry or the food and beverage sector in general; changes in its revenues and certain cost or expense items; the expected growth of China’s coffee industry or China’s food and beverage sector in general; governmental policies and regulations relating to Luckin Coffee’s industry; and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in Luckin Coffee’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Luckin Coffee undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

STATEMENT REGARDING PRELIMINARY UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The unaudited financial information set out in this earnings release is preliminary and subject to potential adjustments. Adjustments to the consolidated financial statements may be identified when audit work has been performed for the Company’s year-end audit, which could result in significant differences from this preliminary unaudited financial information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance upon these preliminary estimates. The preliminary unaudited financial information included in this press release has been prepared by, and is the responsibility of, the Company’s management. The Company’s auditor has not audited, reviewed, compiled or applied agreed-upon procedures with respect to such preliminary financial data. Accordingly, the Company’s auditor does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. Upon completion of the year-end audit, the Company’s audited financial results may differ materially from its preliminary estimates.

ABOUT LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTC: LKNCY) has pioneered a technology-driven retail network to provide coffee and other products of high quality, high convenience and high affordability to customers. Empowered by proprietary technologies, Luckin Coffee pursues its vision to build a world-class coffee brand and become a part of everyone’s daily life. Luckin Coffee was founded in 2017 and is based in China. For more information, please visit investor.lkcoffee.com.

INVESTOR AND MEDIA CONTACTS

Investor Relations:

Luckin Coffee IR

Email: ir@lkcoffee.com

Bill Zima

ICR

Phone: 646 880 9039

Media Relations:

Luckin Coffee PR

Email: pr@lkcoffee.com





LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2024

AND UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares) As of

December 31,

2024 September 30, 2025

(Unaudited)

RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,362,309 2,178,198 305,378 Restricted cash 3,781 5,584 783 Term deposit - current 1,127,541 3,522,526 493,849 Short-term investment, net 250,000 2,879,000 403,628 Accounts receivable, net 111,251 161,851 22,691 Receivables from online payment platforms 438,458 583,546 81,812 Inventories, net 2,500,205 3,060,275 429,043 Prepaid expenses and other current assets, net 1,938,054 2,266,553 317,765 Total current assets 10,731,599 14,657,533 2,054,949 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 5,065,903 5,867,594 822,621 Restricted cash 40,595 62,469 8,758 Term deposit - non-current 150,000 700,000 98,138 Other non-current assets, net 929,165 984,850 138,073 Deferred tax assets, net 271,601 198,332 27,806 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 5,937,063 7,205,863 1,010,243 Total non-current assets 12,394,327 15,019,108 2,105,639 TOTAL ASSETS 23,125,926 29,676,641 4,160,588 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Short-term bank borrowings 300,000 - - Accounts payable 738,677 1,209,391 169,553 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,034,205 4,524,334 634,300 Deferred revenues 153,248 151,472 21,239 Payable for equity litigants settlement 119,560 116,853 16,382 Operating lease liabilities 2,343,387 2,829,976 396,755 Total current liabilities 6,689,077 8,832,026 1,238,229 Non-current liabilities: Long-term bank borrowings 33,600 - - Deferred tax liabilities - 286,030 40,101 Operating lease liabilities 3,330,529 4,027,649 564,666 Total non-current liabilities 3,364,129 4,313,679 604,767 Total liabilities 10,053,206 13,145,705 1,842,996 Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity Convertible senior preferred shares 1,514,660 1,514,660 212,351 Shareholders’ equity: Class A Ordinary shares 24 24 3 Class B Ordinary shares 2 2 0 Additional paid-in capital 16,705,240 17,136,003 2,402,423 Statutory reserves 368,046 198,266 27,796 Accumulated deficits (5,953,788 ) (2,701,816 ) (378,788 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 438,536 383,797 53,807 Total Company’s ordinary shareholders’ equity 11,558,060 15,016,276 2,105,241 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 23,125,926 29,676,641 4,160,588







LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net revenues: Revenues from product sales 7,839,479 11,488,260 1,610,624 19,162,032 27,764,284 3,892,481 Revenues from partnership stores 2,341,287 3,798,852 532,589 5,699,505 8,746,978 1,226,304 Total net revenues 10,180,766 15,287,112 2,143,213 24,861,537 36,511,262 5,118,785 Cost of materials (3,939,915 ) (5,539,919 ) (776,682 ) (10,248,842 ) (13,675,678 ) (1,917,294 ) Store rental and other operating costs (2,284,889 ) (3,097,088 ) (434,204 ) (6,168,379 ) (8,091,301 ) (1,134,379 ) Depreciation and amortization expenses (309,704 ) (409,964 ) (57,476 ) (858,215 ) (1,123,074 ) (157,452 ) Delivery expenses (927,693 ) (2,889,182 ) (405,056 ) (1,982,406 ) (5,247,879 ) (735,739 ) Sales and marketing expenses (588,987 ) (751,239 ) (105,322 ) (1,347,412 ) (1,840,153 ) (257,985 ) General and administrative expenses (636,645 ) (793,449 ) (111,239 ) (1,782,892 ) (2,210,822 ) (309,951 ) Store preopening and other expenses (13,466 ) (27,428 ) (3,845 ) (55,976 ) (59,756 ) (8,378 ) Impairment loss of long-lived assets (8,925 ) - - (8,925 ) (5,509 ) (772 ) Losses and expenses related to Fabricated Transactions and Restructuring 102,454 (2,289 ) (321 ) 153,821 (5,596 ) (785 ) Total operating expenses (8,607,770 ) (13,510,558 ) (1,894,145 ) (22,299,226 ) (32,259,768 ) (4,522,735 ) Operating income 1,572,996 1,776,554 249,068 2,562,311 4,251,494 596,050 Interest and investment income 25,153 54,134 7,589 54,738 133,326 18,692 Interest and financing expenses (1,918 ) - - (2,007 ) (125 ) (18 ) Foreign exchange gain/(loss), net 68,090 (2,707 ) (380 ) 38,882 (12,797 ) (1,794 ) Other income, net 6,578 10,476 1,469 73,956 59,824 8,387 Net income before income taxes 1,670,899 1,838,457 257,746 2,727,880 4,431,722 621,317 Income tax expense (356,615 ) (560,133 ) (78,529 ) (622,862 ) (1,349,530 ) (189,201 ) Net income 1,314,284 1,278,324 179,217 2,105,018 3,082,192 432,116 Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 1,314,284 1,278,324 179,217 2,105,018 3,082,192 432,116 Net income per share: Basic 0.52 0.50 0.07 0.83 1.20 0.17 Diluted 0.52 0.49 0.07 0.83 1.19 0.17 Net income per ADS: Basic* 4.16 4.00 0.56 6.64 9.60 1.36 Diluted* 4.16 3.92 0.56 6.64 9.52 1.36 Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income per share: Basic 2,545,551,167 2,564,658,430 2,564,658,430 2,545,551,167 2,564,658,441 2,564,658,441 Diluted 2,549,360,432 2,586,724,800 2,586,724,800 2,548,436,166 2,584,194,116 2,584,194,116 Net income 1,314,284 1,278,324 179,217 2,105,018 3,082,192 432,116 Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil: Foreign currency translation difference, net of tax of nil (90,996 ) (17,645 ) (2,474 ) (61,843 ) (54,739 ) (7,674 ) Total comprehensive income 1,223,288 1,260,679 176,743 2,043,175 3,027,453 424,442 Total comprehensive income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 1,223,288 1,260,679 176,743 2,043,175 3,027,453 424,442

* Each ADS represents eight Class A Ordinary Shares. The per ADS indicators are based on rounded results of corresponding per share indicators, which could have a rounding difference of absolute amount for not more than 0.04 per ADS.

CHANGES IN INVENTORY ACCOUNTING

Effective from July 1, 2025, the Company elected to change its method of accounting for certain of its inventories, primarily coffee beans produced in its roasting factories, from the weighted average method to the specific identification method, specifically, the by-batch method. The Company believes the by-batch method of accounting for coffee bean inventory in its roasting factories is preferable because this method: (i) better aligns the accounting records with the physical flow of inventories; (ii) better reflects the current cost of assets; and (iii) better represents how the management assesses the performances of different business units and better supports them to make strategic decisions. The effects of the change in accounting method have been retrospectively applied to all periods presented in all sections of this press release on Form 6-K.

The following financial statement line items within the accompanying unaudited interim 2024 and 2025 quarterly condensed consolidated financial statements were adjusted as follows, with all amounts presented in thousands of RMB, except for per share data:

For the three months ended September 30, 2025 For the three months ended September 30, 2024 As Calculated

(Weighted

average method) As Reported

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change As Previously

Reported

(Weighted

average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification

method) Effect of

Change RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of materials (5,528,624 ) (5,539,919 ) (11,295 ) (3,955,439 ) (3,939,915 ) 15,524 Total operating expenses (13,499,263 ) (13,510,558 ) (11,295 ) (8,623,294 ) (8,607,770 ) 15,524 Operating income 1,787,849 1,776,554 (11,295 ) 1,557,472 1,572,996 15,524 Net income before income taxes 1,849,752 1,838,457 (11,295 ) 1,655,375 1,670,899 15,524 Income tax expense (562,957 ) (560,133 ) 2,824 (352,734 ) (356,615 ) (3,881 ) Net income 1,286,795 1,278,324 (8,471 ) 1,302,641 1,314,284 11,643 Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 1,286,795 1,278,324 (8,471 ) 1,302,641 1,314,284 11,643 Net income per share: Basic 0.50 0.50 0.00 0.51 0.52 0.01 Diluted 0.50 0.49 (0.01 ) 0.51 0.52 0.01 Net income per ADS: Basic 4.00 4.00 0.00 4.08 4.16 0.08 Diluted 4.00 3.92 (0.08 ) 4.08 4.16 0.08 Net income 1,286,795 1,278,324 (8,471 ) 1,302,641 1,314,284 11,643 Total comprehensive income 1,269,150 1,260,679 (8,471 ) 1,211,645 1,223,288 11,643 Total comprehensive income

attributable to the Company’s

ordinary shareholders 1,269,150 1,260,679 (8,471 ) 1,211,645 1,223,288 11,643







For the nine months ended September 30, 2025 For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 As Calculated

(Weighted average method) As Reported

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change As Previously

Reported

(Weighted

average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of materials (13,702,071 ) (13,675,678 ) 26,393 (10,268,106 ) (10,248,842 ) 19,264 Total operating expenses (32,286,161 ) (32,259,768 ) 26,393 (22,318,490 ) (22,299,226 ) 19,264 Operating income 4,225,101 4,251,494 26,393 2,543,047 2,562,311 19,264 Net income before income taxes 4,405,329 4,431,722 26,393 2,708,616 2,727,880 19,264 Income tax expense (1,342,932 ) (1,349,530 ) (6,598 ) (618,046 ) (622,862 ) (4,816 ) Net income 3,062,397 3,082,192 19,795 2,090,570 2,105,018 14,448 Net income attributable to the

Company’s ordinary shareholders 3,062,397 3,082,192 19,795 2,090,570 2,105,018 14,448 Net income per share: Basic 1.19 1.20 0.01 0.82 0.83 0.01 Diluted 1.19 1.19 0.00 0.82 0.83 0.01 Net income per ADS: Basic 9.52 9.60 0.08 6.56 6.64 0.08 Diluted 9.52 9.52 0.00 6.56 6.64 0.08 Net income 3,062,397 3,082,192 19,795 2,090,570 2,105,018 14,448 Total comprehensive income 3,007,658 3,027,453 19,795 2,028,727 2,043,175 14,448 Total comprehensive income

attributable to the Company’s

ordinary shareholders 3,007,658 3,027,453 19,795 2,028,727 2,043,175 14,448







For the three months ended June 30, 2025 For the three months ended June 30, 2024 As Previously

Reported

(Weighted average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change As Previously

Reported

(Weighted

average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of materials (4,600,451 ) (4,560,806 ) 39,645 (3,368,237 ) (3,366,507 ) 1,730 Total operating expenses (10,658,655 ) (10,619,010 ) 39,645 (7,351,946 ) (7,350,216 ) 1,730 Operating income 1,700,084 1,739,729 39,645 1,050,682 1,052,412 1,730 Net income before income taxes 1,780,482 1,820,127 39,645 1,104,279 1,106,009 1,730 Income tax expense (529,938 ) (539,849 ) (9,911 ) (233,176 ) (233,609 ) (433 ) Net income 1,250,544 1,280,278 29,734 871,103 872,400 1,297 Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 1,250,544 1,280,278 29,734 871,103 872,400 1,297 Net income per share: Basic 0.49 0.50 0.01 0.34 0.34 0.00 Diluted 0.49 0.50 0.01 0.34 0.34 0.00 Net income per ADS: Basic 3.92 4.00 0.08 2.72 2.72 0.00 Diluted 3.92 4.00 0.08 2.72 2.72 0.00 Net income 1,250,544 1,280,278 29,734 871,103 872,400 1,297 Total comprehensive income 1,226,107 1,255,841 29,734 888,502 889,799 1,297 Total comprehensive income

attributable to the Company’s

ordinary shareholders 1,226,107 1,255,841 29,734 888,502 889,799 1,297







For the six months ended June 30, 2025 For the six months ended June 30, 2024 As Previously

Reported

(Weighted average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change As Previously

Reported

(Weighted average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of materials (8,173,447 ) (8,135,759 ) 37,688 (6,312,667 ) (6,308,927 ) 3,740 Total operating expenses (18,786,898 ) (18,749,210 ) 37,688 (13,695,196 ) (13,691,456 ) 3,740 Operating income 2,437,252 2,474,940 37,688 985,575 989,315 3,740 Net income before income taxes 2,555,577 2,593,265 37,688 1,053,241 1,056,981 3,740 Income tax expense (779,975 ) (789,397 ) (9,422 ) (265,312 ) (266,247 ) (935 ) Net income 1,775,602 1,803,868 28,266 787,929 790,734 2,805 Net income attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 1,775,602 1,803,868 28,266 787,929 790,734 2,805 Net income per share: Basic 0.69 0.70 0.01 0.31 0.31 0.00 Diluted 0.69 0.70 0.01 0.31 0.31 0.00 Net income per ADS: Basic 5.52 5.60 0.08 2.48 2.48 0.00 Diluted 5.52 5.60 0.08 2.48 2.48 0.00 Net income 1,775,602 1,803,868 28,266 787,929 790,734 2,805 Total comprehensive income 1,738,508 1,766,774 28,266 817,082 819,887 2,805 Total comprehensive income

attributable to the Company’s

ordinary shareholders 1,738,508 1,766,774 28,266 817,082 819,887 2,805







For the three months ended March 31, 2025 For the three months ended March 31, 2024 As Previously

Reported

(Weighted average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change As Previously

Reported

(Weighted average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Cost of materials (3,572,996 ) (3,574,953 ) (1,957 ) (2,944,430 ) (2,942,420 ) 2,010 Total operating expenses (8,128,243 ) (8,130,200 ) (1,957 ) (6,343,250 ) (6,341,240 ) 2,010 Operating income/(loss) 737,168 735,211 (1,957 ) (65,107 ) (63,097 ) 2,010 Net income/(loss) before income taxes 775,095 773,138 (1,957 ) (51,038 ) (49,028 ) 2,010 Income tax expense (250,037 ) (249,548 ) 489 (32,136 ) (32,638 ) (502 ) Net income/(loss) 525,058 523,590 (1,468 ) (83,174 ) (81,666 ) 1,508 Net income/(loss) attributable to the Company’s ordinary shareholders 525,058 523,590 (1,468 ) (83,174 ) (81,666 ) 1,508 Net income/(loss) per share: Basic 0.20 0.20 0.00 (0.03 ) (0.03 ) 0.00 Diluted 0.20 0.20 0.00 (0.03 ) (0.03 ) 0.00 Net income/(loss) per ADS: Basic 1.60 1.60 0.00 (0.24 ) (0.24 ) 0.00 Diluted 1.60 1.60 0.00 (0.24 ) (0.24 ) 0.00 Net income/(loss) 525,058 523,590 (1,468 ) (83,174 ) (81,666 ) 1,508 Total comprehensive income/(loss) 512,401 510,933 (1,468 ) (71,420 ) (69,912 ) 1,508 Total comprehensive income/(loss)

attributable to the Company’s

ordinary shareholders 512,401 510,933 (1,468 ) (71,420 ) (69,912 ) 1,508







As of September 30, 2025 As of December 31, 2024 As Calculated

(Weighted average method) As Reported

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change As Previously

Reported

(Weighted average method) As Adjusted

(Specific

identification method) Effect of

Change RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB RMB Inventories, net 3,007,068 3,060,275 53,207 2,473,393 2,500,205 26,812 Total current assets 14,604,326 14,657,533 53,207 10,704,787 10,731,599 26,812 Total Assets 29,623,434 29,676,641 53,207 23,099,114 23,125,926 26,812 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,511,032 4,524,334 13,302 3,027,503 3,034,205 6,702 Total current liabilities 8,818,724 8,832,026 13,302 6,682,375 6,689,077 6,702 Total liabilities 13,132,403 13,145,705 13,302 10,046,504 10,053,206 6,702 Statutory reserves 196,147 198,266 2,119 365,927 368,046 2,119 Accumulated deficits (2,739,602 ) (2,701,816 ) 37,786 (5,971,779 ) (5,953,788 ) 17,991 Total Company’s ordinary

shareholders’ equity 14,976,371 15,016,276 39,905 11,537,950 11,558,060 20,110 TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 29,623,434 29,676,641 53,207 23,099,114 23,125,926 26,812







LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 1,316,141 2,069,201 290,097 2,600,897 5,526,280 774,770 Net cash used in investing activities (988,308 ) (3,750,368 ) (525,792 ) (2,097,443 ) (7,339,419 ) (1,028,967 ) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities - - - 300,000 (333,600 ) (46,770 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,642 2,936 412 5,695 (13,695 ) (1,920 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 329,475 (1,678,231 ) (235,283 ) 809,149 (2,160,434 ) (302,887 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,518,317 3,924,482 550,202 3,038,643 4,406,685 617,806 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 3,847,792 2,246,251 314,919 3,847,792 2,246,251 314,919







LUCKIN COFFEE INC.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO THE MOST DIRECTLY COMPARABLE GAAP MEASURES

(Unaudited, amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data) For the three months ended September 30, For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 2025 2024 2025 RMB RMB US$ RMB RMB US$ A. Non-GAAP operating income Operating income 1,572,996 1,776,554 249,068 2,562,311 4,251,494 596,050 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 98,172 149,139 20,910 268,188 430,760 60,391 Non-GAAP operating income 1,671,168 1,925,693 269,978 2,830,499 4,682,254 656,441 B. Non-GAAP net income Net income 1,314,284 1,278,324 179,217 2,105,018 3,082,192 432,116 Adjusted for: Share-based compensation expenses 98,172 149,139 20,910 268,188 430,760 60,391 Income tax effects of GAAP to non-GAAP reconciling items - (6,030 ) (845 ) - (15,225 ) (2,134 ) Non-GAAP net income* 1,412,456 1,421,433 199,282 2,373,206 3,497,727 490,373 C. Non-GAAP net income per share Weighted average shares outstanding used in calculating basic and diluted income per share: Basic 2,545,551,167 2,564,658,430 2,564,658,430 2,545,551,167 2,564,658,441 2,564,658,441 Diluted 2,549,360,432 2,586,724,800 2,586,724,800 2,548,436,166 2,584,194,116 2,584,194,116 Non-GAAP net income per share: Basic 0.55 0.55 0.08 0.93 1.36 0.19 Diluted 0.55 0.55 0.08 0.93 1.35 0.19 Non-GAAP net income per ADS: Basic* 4.40 4.40 0.64 7.44 10.88 1.52 Diluted* 4.40 4.40 0.64 7.44 10.80 1.52

* Each ADS represents eight Class A Ordinary Shares. The per ADS indicators are based on rounded results of corresponding per share indicators, which could have a rounding difference of absolute amount for not more than 0.04 per ADS.