J-Star Receives USAPA Approval for its Second In-House Pickleball Paddle, Supernova

TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative carbon fiber and composite solutions across a wide range of applications including personal sports equipment, healthcare products, automobile parts, resin systems, and research and development services, today announced that its second proprietary pickleball paddle, Supernova, has received official approval from the USA Pickleball Association (USAPA) for sanctioned play. The Supernova paddle has successfully passed all USAPA tests and has been added to the official list of USAPA-certified paddles, now accessible to pickleball players nationwide.

Supernova is designed as a long-body paddle optimized for competitive players seeking enhanced reach, power, and precision. It is available in three dynamic color options—green, red, and pink—offering players both performance and style. This marks the second in-house developed pickleball paddle developed by J-Star through its YMA subsidiary to receive USAPA certification, underscoring the Company’s continued focus on advanced carbon fiber applications and its growing presence in this fast-growing part of the sports equipment market.

Sam Van, Chief Executive Officer of J-Star, commented, “We are absolutely thrilled to celebrate the USAPA’s approval of Supernova. This achievement reflects our team’s relentless commitment to innovation and quality in composite materials as we execute on our direct-to-consumer strategy. The Supernova paddle demonstrates how our engineering and design expertise in carbon fiber manufacturing can deliver superior performance for athletes at every level.”

In conjunction with this milestone, the J-Star team attended the Vietnam Upgrade Conference to commemorate Vietnam’s inclusion in the FTSE Emerging Index. During the event, Jonathan Chiang, Chairman of J-Star, presented the first limited edition customized gold “Standard Paddle”, presented in collaboration with Saigon Securities Inc., to Dr. Le Anh Tuan, Chief Executive Officer of Dragon Capital Group.

J-Star recognizes Vietnam as a strategically important market for its carbon fiber products. As Vietnam’s manufacturing capabilities continue to evolve to meet global standards, J-Star is actively exploring opportunities in the region to serve the growing international demand for advanced composite materials.

For more information about USA Pickleball and its certification programs, visit usapickleball.org.

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star (NASDAQ: YMAT) is a holding company with operations conducted through subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Samoa with its headquarters in Taiwan. J-Star’s predecessor group was established in 1970, and has accumulated over 50 years of know-how in material composites industry. J-Star develops and commercializes the technology on carbon reinforcement and resin systems. With decades of experience and knowledge in composites and materials, J-Star is able to apply its expertise and technology to design and manufacture a great variety of lightweight, high-performance carbon composite products, ranging from key structural parts of electric bicycles and sports bicycles, rackets, automobile parts to healthcare products. Visit j-starholding.com and ymacorp.com to learn more.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a86101bb-9956-4c8b-8c4a-54df6d125d12