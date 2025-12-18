J-Star Announces Interim Financial Results for the First Six Months of 2025

TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative carbon fiber and composite solutions across a wide range of applications including personal sports equipment, healthcare products, automobile parts, resin systems, and research and development services, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2025 (“First Half 2025”).

Financial and Business Highlights

Revenue increased 30.7% to $10.6 million compared to $8.1 million for the same period last year

Gross margin of 26.9% compared to 30.2% for the same period last year

Delivered net operating profit of $154,000 and profit after income tax of $5,000 as the Company focused on launching its branded products and preparation for its Nasdaq Initial Public Offering

Significantly expanded in rackets, including launching YMA’s first company-owned pickleball brand

Successfully completed Initial Public Offering in July 2025, raising $5.0 million in gross proceeds





Comments from Sam Van, Chief Executive Officer of J-Star

“We are proud to have become a leading provider of innovative carbon fiber and composite solutions with products that have been endorsed by major brands and embraced by champions for over six decades. Our strong first half 2025 results are indicative of our ability to innovate toward high growth markets such as rackets, adapt to evolving market conditions in bikes, and execute with discipline. As a public company, we believe we are still in the early stages of a compelling growth journey.”

“Revenue of $10.6 million grew more than 30% in 1H 2025, including approximately 500% growth in both our rackets and technical services businesses. This performance reflects successful evolution of our business model toward becoming a solutions provider rather than a traditional OEM. Notably, we were able to more than offset the deliberate reduction in bicycle volumes to focus on maintaining margins, as well as a decline in crank revenue following the acquisition of our customer by a third party.”

“In the first half of 2025 we prepared for YMA’s launch of a line of in-house pickleball paddles as part of our direct-to-consumer strategy as we seek to capture our share of the world’s fastest growing sport, and we have since introduced the first two paddles – Horizon and Supernova. We also partnered up with cycling industry veterans to create a new premium carbon fiber components brand – QO Bikes. We are encouraged by the initial market response to both offerings. We are focusing on preparing the automation production line setup ahead of the planned facility in Texas over the coming months.”

“Looking ahead, we are focused on establishing our U.S.-based manufacturing capabilities, as part of our stated OEM strategy to develop capacity closer to our customers, particularly for the pickleball market. This strategy will enable us to improve inventory management, reduce transportation time, and lower our costs relative to competitors, as well as adding value to our customers through a ‘made in America’ approach.”

First Half 2025 Results

Total revenue for 1H 2025 was $10.6 million, an increase of 30.7% compared to $8.1 million for the first six months of 2024 (“1H 2024”). The growth was driven by a substantial increase in rackets and technical services sales, which more than offset lower sales of bicycle frames and components, reflecting a deliberate focus on maintaining margins rather than pursuing volumes in the bikes business.

Gross profit was $2.8 million, or 26.9% gross margin, compared to gross profit of $2.4 million, or 30.2% gross margin, for 1H 2024. The decrease in gross margin was concentrated in rackets as the Company reoriented business models to provide RD/Design/Raw Material supply services and acting as trading agent in preparation for exiting the China OEM business and expanding to the U.S.

Total operating expenses were $2.7 million, an increase of 47.6% compared to $1.8 million for 1H 2024. The increase was driven by higher administrative expenses, including non-recurring IPO-related expenses and costs associated with the launch of QO Bikes in Spain, as well as higher R&D expenses as we focus on preparing the automation factory setup in Houston, Texas.

Operating income was $154,000, a decrease of 75.3% compared to operating income of $623,000 in 1H 2024. Non-operating expenses, including finance costs, interest income and foreign exchange gains, were $139,000 in 1H 2025 compared to $230,000 in 1H 2024.

Profit after income tax was $5,000 ($0.00 per share) compared to $479,000 ($0.03 per share) in 1H 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $909,995 as of June 30, 2025, compared to $649,106 at December 31, 2024.

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star (NASDAQ: YMAT) is a holding company with operations conducted through subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Samoa with its headquarters in Taiwan. J-Star’s predecessor group was established in 1970, and has accumulated over 50 years of know-how in material composites industry. J-Star develops and commercializes the technology on carbon reinforcement and resin systems. With decades of experience and knowledge in composites and materials, J-Star is able to apply its expertise and technology to design and manufacture a great variety of lightweight, high-performance carbon composite products, ranging from key structural parts of electric bicycles and sports bicycles, rackets, automobile parts to healthcare products. Visit j-starholding.com and ymaunivers.com to learn more.

Forward Looking-Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the final prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and J-Star specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

Expressed in United States Dollars

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2025

2024

Assets Unaudited Audited Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 909,995 $ 649,106 Current financial assets at amortized cost 611,427 574,391 Accounts receivable, net 7,512,294 1,277,928 Accounts receivable due from related parties, net 5,482,668 5,029,583 Other receivables 1,762,648 1,952,834 Others receivables due from related parties 805,527 526,882 Inventories, net 830,461 555,680 Prepayments 618,243 519,817 Prepayment to a related party 2,110,639 0 Guarantee deposits - Current assets 149,189 0 Deferred IPO Cost 1,762,434 1,623,627 Current assets 22,555,525 12,709,848 Non-current assets Non-current financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 1,789,804 1,789,804 Long-term receivables from related parties 8,300,723 8,300,723 Property, plant, and equipment, net 532,853 451,742 Right-of-use assets, net 183,056 164,140 Intangible assets, net 15,557 2,572 Deferred tax assets, net 431,375 433,800 Guarantee deposits - Non-current assets 59,064 133,390 Other non-current assets 438,656 390,363 Non-current assets 11,751,088 11,666,534 Total assets $ 34,306,613 $ 24,376,382 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities Short-term loans $ 13,173,145 $ 8,999,751 Long-term loans due within one year 516,444 42,478 Contract liabilities 193,583 107,786 Accounts payable 5,780,818 209,567 Other payables 348,388 802,840 Current tax liabilities 0 16,415 Current lease liabilities 146,909 163,775 Other current liabilities 26,422 28,235 Current liabilities 20,185,709 10,370,847 Non-current liabilities Long-term loans 1,072,029 995,290 Deferred tax liabilities 20,128 10,982 Non-current lease liabilities 36,511 0 Non-current liabilities 1,128,668 1,006,272 Total liabilities 21,314,377 11,377,119 Equity Equity attributable to owners of parent Share capital 7,881,444 7,881,444 Capital surplus 7,913,602 7,847,746 Accumulated deficit (3,232,143 ) (3,237,380 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 429,333 507,453 Total equity 12,992,236 12,999,263 Total liabilities and equity $ 34,306,613 $ 24,376,382





J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. and its Subsidiaries

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

Expressed in United States Dollars

For the six months ended June 30 2025 2024 Operating revenue $ 10,588,835 $ 8,098,739 Cost of revenue (7,740,725 ) (5,650,177 ) Gross profit from operations 2,848,110 2,448,562 Operating expenses Selling expenses (607,807 ) (645,251 ) Administrative expenses (1,620,373 ) (924,572 ) Research and development expenses (466,351 ) (297,959 ) Reversal of expected credit losses 0 42,537 Operating expenses (2,694,531 ) (1,825,245 ) Net operating income 153,579 623,317 Non-operating income and expenses Other losses, net (41,575 ) (10,109 ) Finance costs (210,043 ) (448,432 ) Interest income 75,150 21,331 Foreign exchange gains 37,546 206,819 Non-operating expenses, net (138,922 ) (230,391 ) Profit before income tax 14,657 392,926 Income tax (expense) credit (9,420 ) 86,343 Profit (loss) after income tax $ 5,237 $ 479,269 Components of other comprehensive income (loss) that will be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations (78,120 ) (34,526 ) Total comprehensive income $ (72,883 ) $ 444,743 Basic and diluted Earnings per share $ 0.00 $ 0.03



