J-Star’s LITZMO Introduces ER-01: The Brand’s First Carbon Fiber Fat-Tire E‑Assist Bicycle

TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: YMAT) (“J-Star” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative carbon fiber and composite solutions serving diverse applications including personal sports equipment, healthcare products, automobile parts, resin systems, and research and development services, today announced that its premium urban mobility brand, LITZMO, has unveiled what is believed to be one of the world’s first carbon fiber fat-tire electric assist bicycles, ER‑01. The ER-01 joins a growing line-up of LITZMO e-bikes, including the EM-05, EM-05 Pro, EM-05 EVO and EV-01.

Designed to redefine urban mobility, ER‑01 combines lightweight carbon fiber construction with intuitive electric assistance, offering a refined riding experience tailored for modern city life. The ER-01 achieves a total weight of just 27 kg, making it one of the lightest complete E-bikes in its class. It is also the only model in the industry to feature a fully carbon-fiber construction across the frame, fork, and handlebar, significantly improving agility and overall riding comfort.

Sam Van, Chief Executive Officer of J-Star, commented, “J-Star continues to leverage our advanced carbon fiber technology to create innovative solutions, and LITZMO’s exciting ER-01 smart, electric bike is the latest example. With light-weight carbon fiber throughout, making the ER-01 remarkably light, riders can easily navigate city streets, enjoying the comfort of fat tires, the mobility of an e-bike, supported by smart features to improve convenience and safety.”

Key features of the ER-01 include:

Redefining Fat ‑ Tire Urban Mobility: Fat tires provide unmatched stability, yet traditionally add significant weight. The ER‑01 addresses this challenge by utilizing carbon fiber for the frame, fork, and handlebar, dramatically reducing weight while preserving ride confidence. This allows riders to lift, push, and park the bike with ease—an essential consideration for urban environments.

Design & Color Expression: ER‑01 features a seamless one‑piece carbon fiber silhouette, emphasizing clean lines and structural purity. The model is offered in three signature finishes: Ink Green, reflecting exploration and street culture; Pure Black, delivering minimalist strength through a matte finish; and Drift Blue, balancing calm and motion.

Smart Features for Everyday Life: The ER‑01 comes equipped with the SMART Z App, enabling riders to locate their bike at any time, monitor battery status, review riding records, activate anti-theft tracking, and receive motion alerts. It also features a signature welcome light, a lower storage basket, and a rear seat storage bag.

Performance Highlights: Powered by a dedicated hub motor and a removable battery, the ER‑01 offers up to 100 km of range, a maximum assisted speed of 25 km/h, and a responsive riding experience suited for urban travel. The lightweight carbon structure ensures natural handling and comfort across city streets.

More information can be found on LITZMO’s website, YouTube channel and Instagram.

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star (NASDAQ: YMAT) is a holding company with operations conducted through subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Samoa with its headquarters in Taiwan. J-Star’s predecessor group was established in 1970, and has accumulated over 50 years of know-how in material composites industry. J-Star develops and commercializes the technology on carbon reinforcement and resin systems. With decades of experience and knowledge in composites and materials, J-Star is able to apply its expertise and technology to design and manufacture a great variety of lightweight, high-performance carbon composite products, ranging from key structural parts of electric bicycles and sports bicycles, rackets, automobile parts to healthcare products. Visit j-starholding.com and ymacorp.com to learn more.

About LITZMO

LITZMO is a light‑mobility brand focused on redefining urban transportation through design, materials, and technology. By combining carbon fiber engineering with smart connectivity, LITZMO creates mobility solutions that integrate seamlessly into everyday city life. Backed by J-Star’s deep expertise and unmatched technical capabilities, LITZMO is dedicated to advancing the use of carbon fiber to create a new world where premium quality of life and sustainable development coexist.

