MGA’s Miniverse™ Brings Minecraft™ to Life in Miniature with New Make It Mini™ Collection

MGA’s Miniverse™ teams up with Minecraft for a new line of Minecraft™-inspired miniature DIY collectibles.

The MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Minecraft™ collection lets fans build and customize miniature iconic in-game tools, weapons, and items in real life.

The 12-piece collection, priced at $10.99 each, launches November 1 at major retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart, and the MGA Shop.



LOS ANGELES, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans can now build and collect their favorite Minecraft™ creations in miniature. MGA’s Miniverse™, the original DIY collectible brand, today announced its newest collection, MGA’s Miniverse™ Make It Mini™ Minecraft™, in partnership with Minecraft. The new line transforms the limitless creativity of Minecraft into a hands-on collectible experience giving fans of all ages, from kids to adult collectors, a fresh way to build, craft, and play beyond the screen.

Just as players create their own worlds inside Minecraft, the Make It Mini Minecraft collection invites them to do the same in real life. Each blind-packaged capsule includes miniature blocks, tools, weapons, and accessories inspired by the game’s most iconic items, from TNT and pickaxes to food and crafting materials. With 12 unique minis to collect, every capsule is a new mystery waiting to be built and displayed.

“Minecraft has always been about imagination and building from the ground up, and that’s exactly what MGA’s Miniverse is all about,” said Josh Hackbarth, Chief Marketing Officer, MGA Entertainment. “This line gives fans a way to interact with the Overworld and bring that creativity to life, crafting their own mini masterpieces they can hold in their hands.”

Once fans unwrap their capsule, they can “mine” pieces, assemble their creations, and display their builds, all while experiencing the joy of creation that defines the Minecraft and Miniverse universes.

The MGA’s Miniverse Make It Mini Minecraft collection is available now at major retailers including Target, Amazon, Walmart, and the MGA Shop, with an MSRP of $10.99. Designed for ages 8 and up, the line invites both young fans and adult collectors (“kidults”) to join the crafting fun.

Fans can explore the entire MGA’s Miniverse lineup at the MGA’s Miniverse website and share their creations using #MiniverseMinecraft. Follow MGA’s Miniverse on Instagram and TikTok for the latest updates and reveals.

About MGA Entertainment

MGA Entertainment is on a mission to inspire imagination and creativity through innovative toys, entertainment, and experiences that transform play into limitless possibilities. As the largest privately held toy and entertainment company in the U.S., MGA is a global leader in designing and delivering world-class consumer products that spark wonder and drive play forward. Headquartered in Los Angeles with offices worldwide, MGA’s portfolio spans a dynamic range of original and licensed brands — from toys, dolls, games, and electronics to fashion, home décor, and entertainment content including hit movies and TV series. The company is recognized for its bold approach to storytelling, trendsetting design, and deep commitment to quality. The award-winning MGA family includes fan-favorite brands such as L.O.L. Surprise!™ , Little Tikes® , Rainbow High™ , Bratz® , MGA’s Miniverse™ , Yummiland™ , CarTuned™ , Ninjombie™ , Wonder Factory ™, DohKins™, BABY born® , and Zapf Creation® . To learn more, visit mgae.com and follow MGA on LinkedIn , TikTok , Instagram and Facebook .

Contact:

Sophie Goldberg

FINN Partners on behalf of MGA Entertainment

mga@finnpartners.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b5afec7-03bb-4855-8d37-693eb8b36e6b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4728a50c-f7ee-440e-bb40-d76f560b32f3